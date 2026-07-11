Kattanam: Every day, P G Sreekumar moves between two distinct worlds. The first half of his day is devoted to public service, as he attends to the concerns of residents in his ward as an elected member of Bharanikkavu panchayat. By evening, he steps into another role at his roadside eatery, where official files and public meetings make way for hot porottas, steaming tea and a steady stream of customers.

For Sreekumar, there is little time to slow down. After spending the day meeting residents, following up on local issues and attending to party responsibilities, he heads to his shop, Sreeyude Kada at Koprapura Junction on KP Road. As dusk sets in, the panchayat member transforms into a cook, waiter and shopkeeper, managing the small eatery that has become a familiar landmark in the locality.

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The lone BJP member in Bharanikkavu panchayat, Sreekumar has earned recognition not only for his political role but also for the warmth with which he runs his roadside venture. The people who elected him as their representative have also embraced the eatery wholeheartedly.

Having spent years behind the wheel of an autorickshaw, Sreekumar eventually found a new calling in the food business. The charm of Sreeyude Kada lies in its simplicity : affordable food prepared with the taste and comfort of a home kitchen. The traditional curries prepared by his wife, Manju, at home are the soul of the menu.

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As steaming hot dosas and porottas arrive at the tables along with chicken, beef and omelettes, the small eatery becomes a space where political differences fade away. Customers from different backgrounds sit together, united by the familiar flavours of a home-cooked meal and the warmth of everyday conversations.

The eatery also follows a principle that no one should go hungry for lack of money. Those who cannot afford a meal are welcomed, which makes the modest shop more than just a source of livelihood.

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Opening at 3 pm every day, Sreeyude Kada keeps Sreekumar constantly on the move. He brews tea, warms porottas, serves customers and manages the counter, after having already spent the day travelling across the ward and panchayat responding to residents’ concerns.

Interestingly, Sreekumar was never keen on contesting the local body election. Though he had repeatedly expressed his reluctance, he eventually agreed following persuasion from his party. His candidature was backed by his image as an approachable person who remains active in resolving local issues without viewing them through a political lens.

For Sreekumar, the eatery is not merely a business venture. He says he keeps prices affordable rather than focusing on large profits and considers helping people an extension of his public service. His long-term dream is to find another source of income and transform the eatery into a centre that provides free meals to those in need.

Away from his dual responsibilities as a public representative and entrepreneur, Sreekumar is also a proud father. His son Sajesh Krishna, a graduate and Kuthiyottam artist, represented Lakshadweep at the 2024 Republic Day parade. His daughter M Swathi is married.