Kuthuparamba: An injured wild gaur that has been moving through residential areas around Kuthuparamba for the past few weeks resurfaced at Kolayad Chola, triggering panic among residents.

The gaur, which has an injury to one of its forelegs, wandered through the locality and even entered residential compounds on Friday. After a prolonged effort, forest officials and Kannavam police managed to drive the animal back into the forest. But with the injury leaving it weak and struggling to walk, residents fear it may stray back into inhabited areas.

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The animal has been spotted at several locations in and around Kuthuparamba in recent weeks, though it has not attacked anyone so far.A few days ago, a passer-by spotted the injured gaur at Kaitheri on the Kuthuparamba-Kannavam road and alerted residents and police. By the time they arrived, however, the animal had disappeared.

Hours later, it resurfaced near Meruvambayi church on the Kuthuparamba-Iritty road. Efforts to drive it away were abandoned after the animal entered the church compound.

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Several unconfirmed sightings followed before travellers spotted the gaur at Kuttiyakkunnu on the Manantheri Post Office-Moodappathur road the other night.The injury has left the animal visibly weak and struggling to walk.