Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.

Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.

Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.