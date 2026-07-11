Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, art exhibition, quiz competition on July 11
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.
Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala, including ministerial inaugurations of LCNG stations, diabetes conventions, and book launches, alongside student award ceremonies and cultural programs.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kochuveli LCNG: Swachhta Pakhwada Inauguration by Union Minister Suresh Gopi, 4:00 pm.
- Kovalam Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Resort: Inauguration of the three-day annual Global Diabetes Convention and Jyothidev's Professional Education Forum by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 4:00 pm.
- Medical College Old Auditorium: Submission of the progress report for the Health Department's 50-day program by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 11:00 am.
- Mele Thampanoor BTR Hall: Indian Overseas Bank Employees Union National Conference, attended by A A Raheem MP, 10:00 am.
- Press Club SS Ram Hall: LBS Staff Organisation Conference, 10:00 am.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book launch of 'Jwalikkunna Theerangal' (Burning Shores) by Santhakumari Keezharoor, 2:00 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan: Music awareness program by Sreeragam Music and Cultural Society, 5:30 pm.
- Press Club PC Hall: Book discussion by Vanitha Sahithi State Committee, 2:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Young Writers' Meet, 4:00 pm.
- Museum Junction Sathyan Smaraka Hall: Monthly book discussion by Vayana Koottayma (Reading Collective), 3:00 pm.
- YMCA Hall: M.S. Raj Memorial Inter-School Elocution Competition, 2:30 pm.
- East Fort Abhedashramam: Vishnu Sahasranama Kodi Archana, 7:00 pm.
- Palayam Vivekananda Cultural Centre: Lecture by Dr K Madhusoodanan Pillai, organised by Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, 6:00 pm.
- Venganoor CSI Church Hall: Balaramapuram Area Conference of the Joint Committee of the Archdiocese, 7:00 pm.
- Medical College Govt. Nursing College: 'Chiranthan' Alumni Association anniversary, attended by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Day Celebration and Historical Seminar. Inauguration by Former Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, 9:30 am.
- Baker Memorial School: P N Panicker Foundation District-level High School Quiz Competition. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Nattakom Suresh MLA, 10:00 am.
- Public Library Hall: ABVP and Vidyarthi Seva Trust will felicitate students who achieved A+ in all subjects in SSLC, Plus Two, CBSE, and ICSE examinations. 'Preran' Merit Award ceremony and career guidance class. Inauguration by ABVP State President Dr. Vaisakh Sadasivan, 10:00 am.
- Vayaskarukunnu Galileeyo Science Centre: Valedictory function of Environment Day celebrations organised by the Breakthrough Science Society Kottayam Chapter, including a class and prize distribution to science winners, 10:00 am.
- Old Seminary: 117th Commemoration Festival of Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Dionysius V. Morning Prayer at 6:30 am, Holy Qurbana (Three-tier) led by His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos Bava, Dr Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, and Dr. Geevarghese Mar Coorilos at 7:30 am, followed by procession, incense prayer, and apostolic blessing at 10:00 am.
- DC Kizhakemuridom Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Shades of Thoughts' art exhibition. Inauguration, 10:30 am.
- District Ayurveda Hospital: Inauguration of the Front Office and Infectious Disease Prevention Camp by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple: Shivapurana Navahamyagnam and Ani Utsavam. Trivedi Pradurbhavam at 6:00 pm, followed by Brahmana Samooham Vanitha Narayani Bhajan at 7:00 pm.
- Kalathippady Little Flower Parish Hall: Vijayapuram Panchayat Ward 19 Gramasabha (Village Assembly), 4:00 pm.
- Samuel Nilayam, near Mangalanam Christavashramam: Employees and Professionals Prayer Fellowship Working Women's Christian Conference. Inauguration by Dr Nisha Kuruvila, 9:30 am.
- Kumaranalloor Devi Temple: Mithunamasa Karthika Celebration. Music concert by Dr. Jayakrishnan Unni Chennai, 6:30 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Guest House: KPCC Vichar Vibhag's 'Vayanayanu Lahari' (Reading is the Addiction) anti-drug awareness campaign for school students. Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 8:30 am.
- Palarivattom Metro Church of God: Church of God in India Ernakulam District Pastors' Family Meet, 9:30 am.
- St Teresa's College Auditorium: TJ Vinod MLA's 'Mikav 2026' felicitation for students who achieved outstanding success in SSLC and Plus Two examinations, attended by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 10:00 am.
- Pension Bhavan, District Court premises, Park Avenue Road: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Ernakulam Block Cultural Forum's monthly program featuring a book discussion on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's 'Balyakalasakhi', songs from Basheer's films, and Basheer's anecdotes, 10:00 am.
- TD Road Achutha Menon Hall: Kerala Agricultural Engineering Staff Association (KAESA) State Conference, 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Book launch (Anwar Kakkanad), 10:00 am; Play 'Akshayamantram' (MIDAAC Cultural Society), 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Bar Association Hall: All India Lawyers Union District Court Unit Conference and lecture by Dr T S Ramkumar on 'Divisions in Democracy', 10:30 am.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'The After Show', an art exhibition by Teslin Augustine, 11:00 am.
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: State Conference of Victims of Visa Fraud, with awareness classes by Justice B. Kemal Pasha and Manu Wilson, 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Press Club: Inauguration and badge distribution for the 'Toofan Warriors' project, transforming journalists into 'Toofan Warriors', a joint initiative by Kochi City Police and Ernakulam Press Club. Attended by Minister Ramesh Chennithala and City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, 11:30 am.
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: Unveiling of a 10-foot replica of the World Cup Football trophy at the World Cup Football Fan Park, organised by Eagles FC Kerala, by Mayor V.K. Minimol, 3:00 pm.
- Kaloor Sree Ramakrishna Sevasramam: Justice R. Bhaskaran Memorial Conference, 5:00 pm.
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Lecture on 'Consensus and Coexistence' followed by a Ghazal performance by Ustad Ashraf Hydross, 5:30 pm.
- Palarivattom Hotel Renai: Young Minds International India Area Conference and oath-taking ceremony for office-bearers, attended by Minister Anoop Jacob, 6:00 pm.
- Karikkamuri Kerala Hindi Sahitya Mandalam Hall: Kavisamajam 136th Annual General Body Meeting and Poetry Meet, 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Pantheerankavu Capcon Centre: Footwear Expo 2026 and Seminar. Inauguration by Additional Chief Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, 9:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Ambedkar Rights Employees and Pensioners Welfare Organisation State Conference. Inauguration by Minister A P Anil Kumar, 10:00 am.
- MSS Auditorium: Felicitation for students who achieved excellent results in SSLC examinations, attended by K Jayanth MLA, 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: Exhibition 'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' organised by the Regional Science Centre, 10:00 am.
- BEM Girls Higher Secondary School: District-level quiz competition as part of the National Reading Day – Month Celebration, organised by the P N Panicker Foundation, 10:00 am.
- Kottouli Panaththazham AUP School: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Women's Convention, 10:00 am.
- District Sainik Welfare Auditorium: Kerala State Ex-Gratia Pensioners Welfare Organisation District Convention, 10:00 am.
- Thali Thayyil Pooja Store: Spiritual Book Fair. Inauguration by Artist Madanan, 10:30 am.
- OISCA Youth Centre: OISCA North Zone Convention. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA, 2:00 pm.
- In front of Mananchira Sports Council: Kick-off competition organised by the CITU District Working Women's Coordination Committee in connection with the World Cup Football tournament. Inauguration by State Secretary P P Prema, 2:00 pm.
- Indoor Stadium: Merit Award distribution and Annual General Meeting organised by the Residents Apex Council of Kozhikode. Inauguration by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan, 3:00 pm.
- LIC Corner: Toofan Solidarity Gathering organised by the District Sarvodaya Mandalam, 4:00 pm.
- Arangil Sreedharan Bhavan: Green Movement District Executive Committee Meeting, 5:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: 55th Commemoration Meeting of Actor Sathyan, organised by Vishwadarshan Charitable Trust. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 3:00 pm, followed by a screening of the film 'Odayil Ninnu' at 5:30 pm.