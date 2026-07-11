Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain and thundershowers till July 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, while warning of strong surface winds and the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions.

Rain or thundershowers are expected at most places across the state during the period. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) also said that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by surface winds reaching up to 40 kmph, is likely across Kerala over the next three hours from 6 am on Saturday.

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Amid rising inflow due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the Wayanad district administration announced that three shutters of the Karapuzha Dam would be raised by 10 cm at 11 am on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has remained normal over Kerala, with rain reported from most parts of the state and many places in Lakshadweep over the past 24 hours. Mahe and Ayyankunnu in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm each. Kayamkulam and Kollengode in Alappuzha, and Palluruthy and Neriamangalam in Ernakulam received 4 cm each.

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The weather agency has also forecast strong surface winds, occasionally reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, across Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram city and adjoining areas are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers through Saturday. Meanwhile, sea conditions are expected to remain normal, and no warning has been issued for fishermen.

Authorities have cautioned that the continuing rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transportation and electricity supply. Standing crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

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The IMD has also warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued to affect several parts of the country on Friday. Fresh landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh blocked key highways, while flooding in several northeastern states forced authorities to shift residents to safer locations.

In Mizoram's Lunglei district, which borders Bangladesh, more than 80 families were evacuated after the Khawthlangtuipui river overflowed following days of incessant rain. Landslides, rockfalls and other rain-related incidents have also been reported from over 29 locations across the state.