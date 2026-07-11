Kannur: A Facebook post by CPM Kannur District Secretary and State Committee member K K Ragesh commemorating slain party leader C V Dhanaraj has sparked criticism on social media, with several users demanding that he address allegations surrounding the martyrs' fund instead of paying tribute.

In his post marking Dhanaraj's death anniversary, Ragesh described the 2016 killing of the CPM leader as part of a planned attempt by communal forces to expand their influence in North Kerala through Payyanur. He recalled Dhanaraj's role as secretary of the CPM Ezhimala branch and a member of the DYFI Kunnaru Village Committee, and said his sacrifice continues to inspire resistance against communal politics.

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However, the post drew widespread criticism in the comments section, with many users accusing Ragesh of shirking accountability over the martyrs' fund controversy.

One user wrote that if Ragesh had "even a semblance of shame," he should admit his mistakes, accept responsibility for the party's electoral setbacks and resign from his post. Another commenter questioned how much money had allegedly been taken from the fund, while another sarcastically remarked that the party should once again collect funds from the public, conceal the accounts and expel anyone who questioned the alleged irregularities.

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The allegations were raised by former CPM leader V Kunhikrishnan, who claimed that money collected to build a house for Dhanaraj's family had been diverted. He also alleged financial irregularities involving election funds and money collected for the construction of a party office. The CPM subsequently expelled Kunhikrishnan from the party, accusing him of violating party discipline and acting against its interests.

Ragesh has consistently rejected the allegations, maintaining that there was no embezzlement and that not a single rupee was lost from the martyrs' fund. While acknowledging certain procedural lapses in handling party funds, he has maintained that these were administrative issues that had already been examined and rectified internally by the party. Ragesh also defended the party's decision not to publicly disclose internal accounts through the media, stating that financial details would be shared only with party members and supporters at local meetings.