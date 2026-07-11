Vadakkekkad: Long before the current postmaster of the Vailathur Branch Post Office was born, Sukumaran of Thekkumparambath in Njamanengad had already begun his 43-year journey of delivering letters and connecting lives. In an era when roads and proper pathways were few, he walked to Vailathur carrying postal articles and then continued on foot to deliver them to homes across the village.

After being a familiar presence in every address and household of the village for over four decades, Sukumaran is now preparing to retire. Fondly called Sukuvettan by the villagers here, he will be given a farewell by the local community, which has also collected Rs.2 lakh as a token of appreciation for his years of service.

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Sukumaran started his career in 1982 as an Extra Departmental Mail Carrier with a monthly salary of Rs.73. He later became a Grameen Dak Sevak Assistant Branch Postmaster. Despite the designation, he continued as a temporary employee, carrying the uncertainties that came with the nature of his service. He lives with his wife and three children.

Every day, Sukumaran travelled to the Njamanengad Sub Post Office to collect mail. After sorting the postal articles, he would begin his rounds across Vailathur.

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Villagers still recall how he once waded through waist-deep water across paddy fields and streams to deliver letters and postal items to homes. His journey later shifted from walking to cycling, but the bicycle remains his trusted companion even today.

When the branch post office faced the possibility of closure due to a shortage of accounts, Sukumaran went from house to house encouraging residents to join postal savings schemes, helping keep the office afloat.

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The farewell programme is being organised by a group comprising Arimboorayil Abdul Rasheed, C K Jamal, Shakeer, panchayat member K V Rasheed, Mohammed Ali, Kalam and S K Khalid. N K Akbar MLA will inaugurate the function at the madrasa hall at 4 pm on Friday.



