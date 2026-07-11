

The walls of 'Kilikoodu' in the quaint countryside of Thanthode in Iritty reverberates music throughout the day and it ‘spills’ out to the street, uniting everyone in a fabulous camaraderie. More than 150 music albums have been borne out of Kilikoodu where music exists in every inch of the house. Sibichan Iritty who is singer, his wife Siji and their children Ann Mariya and Cecil Mariya are the residents of this musical home.

A neatly arranged row of guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium is what welcomes you to Kilikoodu. The guests cannot leave this house without listening to a musical note or a beautiful song. It seems as though the musical instruments in the living area have been entrusted to welcome the guests with enchanting music. The guests are then joined by the residents who entertain them with their soulful renditions of many iconic songs.

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Sibichan Iritty who is a noted music director, singer, keyboard artist and harmonist and his family have named their home Kilikoodu, a name that resonates with the sweet chirping of birds. Sibichan’s wife Siji who is a biology teacher at the Iritty Highschool also knows the ‘chemistry’ of music and art very well.

Siji selects the songs for the music albums, shoots the visuals and does editing and special effects too. Their children Ann Mariya who works in London and Cecil Mariya who studies at Bengaluru too are singers. Kilikoodu gets filled with magical music when Ann Mariya and Cecil Mariya are home during vacation.

Sibichan Iritty, his wife Siji, and their children, Ann Maria and Cecil Maria. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Sibichan was just ten years old when he started learning music under the guidance of Varkey Asan of Valamthodu in Ayyankunnu panchayat. After passing Ganabhoosham degree from the famed RMB Music College in Tripunithura, Sibichan worked as a keyboard artist in Kannur Akashvani and as music director and producer in various television channels. The family makes music albums after setting up high quality acoustic and video equipment including camera in their house.