On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.

On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.

On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.