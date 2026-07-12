Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, anti-drug campaign, Ro-Ro service inauguration on July 12
On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.
On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.
On Sunday, Kerala hosts a range of events, including a Cognito Abacus championship prize distribution and an anti-drug drawing campaign, as well as a new digital wellness program for youth.
Cognito Abacus World Championship Prize Distribution in Thiruvananthapuram; anti-drug drawing campaign in Kollam; inauguration of a special 'Digital Wellness' program for youth in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, July 12, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Book launch organised by ‘Paridhi,’ with Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel. 5:00 pm.
- Hassan Marakkar Hall, Near AKG Centre: M F Snehasangamam (Friendly Gathering), featuring Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Indrans. 5:00 pm.
- Press Club S S Ram Hall: Motor Driving School Operators Association INTUC District Committee Session, with V.S. Sivakumar. 10:00 am.
- Press Club S S Ram Hall: Cognito Abacus World Championship Prize Distribution, with Karamana Jayan. 4:30 pm.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book launch of ‘Global Vision of Sree Narayana Guru’ by Dr B Vivekanandan. 4:30 pm.
- Avaduthura, Kovalam: Coastal Literary Journey. 2:00 pm.
- Padma Cafe Auditorium, Statue: Aksharashloka Sadass (Recitation Session) by Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Samithi. 3:00 pm.
- YMCA Hall, Statue: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Apparel. 10:00 am.
- Valiyashala Vanika Vaishya Sangham Bhavan: State-level inauguration of Kerala Vanika Vaishya Sangham’s participation in 'Operation Toofan,' by Minister C.P. John. 1:00 pm.
- Mangalapuram Cricket Stadium: Akhila Kerala Sivankutty Memorial Cricket Tournament. 7:30 am.
- Sreekariyam Tatwamasi Atma Vidya Vedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi. 4:30 pm.
Kollam
- Ashramam Maidan: Marathon organised by Souls of Kollam in association with KIMS Health DBM. Minister Bindukrishna will be present. 7:00 am.
- Kollam Beach: Anti-drug drawing campaign organised by Creative Canvas. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Sree Narayana Cultural Hall: Janashakti Congress Kerala Vetri Kazhagam Joint Front District Convention. Inauguration by Janashakti Congress State President Manoj Shankaranellur. 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Vypin Ro-Ro Jetty: Inauguration of the Corporation's new Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi – Vypin route by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 9:30 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Justice and Solidarity Conference by Solidarity Youth Movement Kerala. 9:30 am.
- Ramavarma Club: Pharmaceutical and Sales Managers Association (PASWA) State Conference. 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: Kerala Gazetted Officers Union Founding Conference. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, along with Ministers Abdul Gafoor and Roji M. John. 10:30 am.
- C Achutha Menon Hall, Ernakulam T.D. Road: Salim Kumar Commemoration and Friendly Gathering, with Sunil P. Ilayidom. 10:00 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Durbar Hall: ‘The After Show’ Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Kavyamoola (Poetry Session) at 3:00 pm, Bharatanatyam at 6:00 pm.
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Population Day Celebration, with a discourse by T.P. Lakshmidevi on 'Youth for the New Age'. 5:00 pm.
- Kakkanad Suburban Club: Installation Ceremony for Wisemen's International Midwest India Region Zone 4 (2026-27 term). Inauguration by MP Hibi Eden. 6:00 pm.
- Vivekananda Hall (Hassan Marakkar Hall): Book event for 'Marakkatha Chithram; Mayatha Drishyam' by M F Thomas.
Kozhikode
- State Public Library: State Conference of the State Library Council Staff Association. Inauguration by M. Swaraj. 9:00 am.
- Town Hall: Music Gathering organised by Voice of World. 9:00 am.
- Meenchanda Arts College Campus: 'Autograph '96' Student Alumni Meet. 9:30 am.
- Kuttikattoor Yamaniya Hall: NEET CON 2026 Seminar organised by Yamaniya. 9:30 am.
- Idyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam: 'Sugamam' Teacher Training. 9:30 am.
- Thali Guruvayoorappan Auditorium: Medical Aid Distribution and Honoring of Journalists, organised by Aashritha Charitable Trust. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, with MLA V.K. Faisal Babu as Chief Guest. 10:00 am.
- Vellimadukunnu amrita Krupa Speciality Centre: Free Epilepsy Treatment Camp. 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, organised by the Regional Science Centre. 10:00 am.
- MSS Auditorium: IMB State Delegates Meet. 10:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium: District Championship inauguration organised by the Roll Ball Association, with V K Faisal Babu. 10:00 am.
- Calicut City Bank Sajan Auditorium: All Kerala Private Bankers Association Kozhikode District Conference. 10:00 am.
- Thali Thayyil Pooja Store: Spiritual Book Fair. Inauguration by Artist Madanan. 10:30 am.
- Hotel Span, Jail Road: Calicut Master Cricketers BMH – MPL Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament Player Auction. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 11:30 am.
- STU Centre: Reception for MLAs in the district and A. Moosakoya Haji Memorial Award Distribution. 1:00 pm.
- Chalappuram Bullion Arcade: Annual Day Celebration organised by Alcoholics Anonymous Intergroup. 2:30 pm.
- Chelanur Leela Apartment: Reception for MP M K Raghavan and MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, organised by Chelanur Mandalam Congress Committee. 2:30 pm.
- AITUC Hall: Kerala State Private Motor Workers Federation State Conference Welcome Committee Formation Meeting. 3:00 pm.
- Vagbhatananda Library: Pattuunjal Karaoke Music Program. 3:00 pm.
- Indoor Stadium: Public Awareness Session organised by the NCP District Committee against the Sree Ram Temple Donation Scam. 3:00 pm.
- Kallai Govt. U.P. School Hall: Railway Goods Shed INTUC Family Gathering. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 3:00 pm.
- Velliparamba: Anti-drug campaign in support of 'Toofan,' organised by Dr Palpu Charitable Trust. Inauguration by ACP K.M. Biju at 3:00 pm, followed by an awareness class by ASI Umesh Nanmanda at 3:30 pm.
- Kairali Theater Vedi Auditorium: Launch of ‘Pennaal,’ a poetry collection by Preetha J. Priyadarshini. 4:00 pm.
- Malaparamba APC Road: Felicitation for high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams, organised by Namra Residents Association. 4:00 pm.
- Panath Thazham: 'Oru Goal Oru Maram' (One Goal One Tree) program organised by Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club, with MLA K. Jayanth and P. Nikhil. 4:00 pm.
- MSS Hall: Installation of SIASCO Office Bearers, with MLA V K Faisal Babu and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas. 4:00 pm.
- Ashokapuram Prajapitha Brahmakumaris Eeswareeya Vidyalayam: Inauguration of a special 'Digital Wellness' program for youth. 5:00 pm.
- Devagiri East Residents' Premises: Association Anniversary. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 5:00 pm.