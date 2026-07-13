Kozhikode: The body of a 43-year-old man, who had gone missing early on Monday, was recovered from the Vishnumangalam river at Nadapuram after hours of search operations by the Fire and Rescue Services and the police.

Ranjith, a native of Idikkunummal near Valayam town, had left home on his scooter in the early hours, telling his wife, Sabina, a teacher at Kallachi Government Higher Secondary School, that he was going out to meet his friends for a game. When he did not return, his relatives informed the police.

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At around 5.30 am, locals noticed his scooter parked by the roadside near the bridge at the Vishnumangalam bund. An umbrella and the pair of slippers used by Ranjith were found on the scooter, raising suspicion that he had fallen into the river.

The spot where Ranjith's body was found. Photo: Special Arrangement

A search operation was launched at around 8.30 am by the Nadapuram Fire and Rescue Services, local residents and a police team led by the Valayam Circle Inspector. The search later ended with the recovery of Ranjith's body from the river.

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Incidentally, Ranjith's relative, Roshil, had drowned in the Vishnumangalam river about a year ago.