Imagine escaping the monotonous concrete jungle and air pollution of city life, only to find yourself surrounded by thousands of flowers, chirping birds, and fluttering butterflies. Believe it or not, this tranquil ecosystem exists right in the heart of Kochi. Even more surprising is that this lush green paradise is a 14-storey apartment building.

If you have ever commuted along the Ernakulam-Kalamassery route by bus or the Kochi Metro, you would have definitely caught a glimpse of this striking, vine-draped high-rise in the distance. But as impressive as it looks from afar, the view from inside is truly spectacular.

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Spanning 14 floors, this residential masterpiece houses 40 flats. Each apartment boasts over 300 plants, ranging from flowering shrubs to fruit-bearing trees like mango, jackfruit, papaya, drumstick, and lemon. Even on the 14th floor, residents can step out of their homes onto actual soil and grass. They can literally reach out and pluck mangoes and jackfruits right from their balconies. The air is filled with the scent of jasmine, hibiscus, rose, and trumpet flowers, creating a thriving habitat for butterflies and songbirds. In essence, it is a micro-village suspended in the sky.

An engineering and ecological marvel

Built on an 86-cent plot, the building's vertical garden spans an impressive 1.5 acres in cumulative surface area. It took three years of meticulous planning and planting to establish this lush ecosystem, which now boasts over 12,000 plants. Most of these are native species sourced from various parts of Kerala, including wild lantana. The entire garden is sustained by an automated drip irrigation system that uses recycled wastewater from the flats. A dedicated team of trained horticulturalists manages the maintenance, visiting once or twice a month to prune and tend to the plants.

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Addressing safety and structural integrity

A common concern with such green structures is whether the plants will cause structural damage, leaks, or attract pests like snakes. However, the developers assure that every plant was carefully chosen after extensive research to ensure non-invasive root systems. Utilising advanced structural engineering, the building is fully secured against cracks, water seepage, and leakages. Regular pruning and maintenance also ensure that there are no overgrown thickets, eliminating the risk of snakes or unwanted pests nesting in the greenery.

As the seasons change, the building transforms, painted in different hues of seasonal blooms. Amidst Kochi's soaring concrete skyline and busy commercial hubs, this living, breathing green tower not only provides a constant supply of fresh air to its residents but also serves as a soothing, visual treat for thousands of daily commuters.