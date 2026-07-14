Malappuram: An argument over five eggs available at a neighbourhood grocery shop ended in tragedy in Malappuram district, claiming the life of a 52-year-old man days after the altercation.

The victim, Faisal (52), a resident of Kunnathparamba in Munniyur, succumbed to head injuries on Monday while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police have arrested Latheef (33), also from Kunnathparamba, and remanded him to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of July 8 at around 10 pm when both men visited a local shop intending to buy five eggs each. The shop, however, had only six eggs in stock.

The shopkeeper reportedly suggested dividing the eggs equally, offering three eggs each, but neither man agreed. The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Latheef then forcibly took five eggs and left the shop. As he was getting into his vehicle, Faisal allegedly threw the remaining single egg at him. The confrontation then turned physical. During the scuffle, Latheef allegedly pushed Faisal, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the road.

Local residents rushed Faisal to a nearby hospital, where he received initial treatment before returning home. However, persistent headaches and worsening health prompted his family to admit him to a hospital in Kottakkal. He remained in intensive care but died a few days later. The police inquest concluded that internal bleeding caused by the head injury sustained in the fall was the cause of death on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered against Latheef for attempt to murder, and investigation is on.