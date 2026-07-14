The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has announced that partial power restrictions will be imposed during Tuesday's evening peak hours after failing to secure the required quantum of electricity through the Power Exchange.

KSEB attributed the situation to a combination of below-normal rainfall linked to the El Niño phenomenon and persistently high temperatures, which have driven electricity consumption in the state to significantly higher levels than in previous years. The surge in power demand across the country has also reduced the availability of electricity on the Power Exchange.

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With the rainfall deficit continuing, KSEB expects Kerala's power demand on Tuesday to rise by an additional 400-500 MW compared to recent days, necessitating temporary restrictions during peak evening hours.