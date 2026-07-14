Key events in Kerala today: Award distribution, book discussion, arts festival on July 14
Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.
Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.
Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kerala Legislative Assembly K Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall: Little Kites 2026 Award Distribution by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Lemon Tree Hotel: ACV Aspire Conclave with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Minister Roji M. John, 11:00 am.
- Kudappanakkunnu Civil Station: Inauguration of Agricultural Exhibition and Marketing Fair by Minister T. Siddique, 11:00 am.
- Karyavattom Campus: STEM Carnival with Minister Roji M John, 10:30 am.
- Pattom St Mary's: Founder's Day Celebration with Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios, 10:00 am.
- Mele Thampanoor Jamaat Bhavan: Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council District General Body Meeting, 4:00 pm.
- Vizhinjam Christ College: Lecture Program on 'Reading in the Digital Age', 10:45 am.
- Uppalam Road CRED Seminar Hall: Discussion on Kerala's Financial Health by CRED, 4:30 pm.
- Museum KCS Panicker Art Gallery: Ayathi National Art Fest, 10:00 am.
- Oottukuzhi Muripalathadi Madan Kovil: Pratishta Utsavam (Consecration Festival), 6:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam St Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Church Diocese Prayer Fellowship presents Kripadhara Meditation Retreat and Intercessory Prayer, led by Dr. M.C. Syriac Ayarkunnam, 10:00 am.
- DC Kizhakkemuriyidam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Shades of Thoughts' Art Exhibition, 10:00 am.
- M D Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium: School Founder's Day Celebration 'Uyare 2026', marking the Commemoration Day of school founder Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Dionysius II. Inauguration by Dr Yohanon Mar Diascoros, with a Memorial Address by Malankara Church Association Secretary Biju Oommen, 1:30 pm.
- Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service by Pastor Anoop James, 10:30 am.
- Caritas Hospital: Central Travancore Regional-level Inauguration of 'Operation Toofan' by Minister Ramesh Chennithala, 10:30 am.
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Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: International Fashion Krisko's Fashion Makeup Competition at 9:00 am, followed by Ramp Walk at 6:00 pm.
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Sports Centre: All India Senior Badminton Tournament Finals and Prize Distribution by Minister O J Janeesh, 12:00 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar on 'Benefits Available to Senior Citizens', 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Prabodha Bhavan: Prabodha Trust's Book Discussion on 'M M Lawrence's Autobiography – Ormacheppu Thurakkumbol (When the Memory Box Opens)', 4:45 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Senior Citizens Forum's Weekly Lecture on 'Monsoon Diseases' by Dr. K. Murali, 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, 10:00 am.
- Thayyil Pooja Store & Gift House: Book Fair, 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: State Minority Commission Sitting, 10:30 am.
- Taluk Conference Hall: Inauguration of Angels International Foundation Disaster Management Force by Collector M.S. Madhavikutty, 12:00 pm.
- MSS Auditorium: Moythu Kannankandi Commemoration led by FOSA Kozhikode District Chapter, 4:30 pm.
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