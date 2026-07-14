Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.

Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.

Events across Kerala on Tuesday included award ceremonies, conclaves, exhibitions, cultural festivals, prayer meetings, and sports finals, with various dignitaries in attendance.