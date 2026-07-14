Kerala Minister for Women and Child Development, Bindu Krishna, on Tuesday, revealed a shocking instance when a man clicked images of her body during a public function and posted them on social media. The Minister opened up on this traumatic experience while fielding questions from the media on cybersecurity. Bindu Krishna said she was planning legal action.

The incident occurred on July 6 at a school in Kollam. Bindu Krishna was invited to inaugurate the admission process of the Higher Secondary students. "When I was speaking, one man was seen clicking photos. The Congress workers who stood behind him noticed he was taking photos inappropriately. He was zooming in on my body and not on my face. Soon they questioned him and he stopped clicking photos. Much to my shock, the same photos were then posted on his social media account. The pictures didn't show my face but only photos of my body," Bindu Krishna told Onmanorama.

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The Minister said she was deeply affected by the incident. "He was made to delete the photos, but I was traumatised by the extent to which such perverse minds go. I recollected this incident today to drive home the point that even while being a Minister, I am not spared by such abominable behaviour," said Bindu Krishna.

She said she didn't want to reveal the name of the man who posted the photos since it would affect the reputation of the school management. The man was identified as a staff member with the school. It is not known whether the school took action against the man. The Congress workers had taken screenshots of the images and communicated to the management about the post.

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Bindu Krishna added that she was thinking of legal action. "I haven't approached the police yet, but I think I should," she said, adding that she felt so uncomfortable by the act, but she couldn't confront him on that day.