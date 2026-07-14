State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar has sought clarifications on the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the alleged police atrocity against the Youth Congress workers during previous government's Nava Kerala Yatra. "There are certain points which need clarification. I haven't asked for a reinvestigation," the DGP told Onmanorama.

It's learnt that the SIT has included damning evidence in the report against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar for falsifying records and suppression of action against cops for assaulting the Youth Congress workers. The police chief did not confirm if the SIT has been asked to explain further on points related to evidence against Ajith Kumar.

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The DGP will forward the report to the Home Department once the SIT clarifies on certain findings in the report. He will also seek legal opinion on the matter. There has been growing clamour among the Congress workers and leaders for action against Ajith Kumar.

During the investigation, the SIT has stated in its affidavit in the Alappuzha court that it has come across instances indicating framing of incorrect records, suppression of material facts, and preparation of records allegedly intended to save the accused persons from punishment. The SIT has cited that the role of previous Investigating Officers and supervisory officers were examined as part of the investigation.

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The DGP has sought clarity on the report when the UDF government is facing criticism for delay in action against Ajith Kumar. According to officials, the report is being thoroughly scrutinised so as to prevent any kind of legal complications in future.

Ajith Kumar had earlier faced departmental inquiry over his secret meeting with senior RSS leaders. The Congress had alleged that his meeting with the RSS leadership was linked to Thrissur pooram disruption which eventually paved the way for BJP's victory in Thrissur in the General Elections 2024.