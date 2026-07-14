Remember the initial skepticism when MG Motors launched its EV line-up? Sceptics dismissed the vehicles, warning of range anxiety, questionable longevity, and questionable build quality. However, the 2025 sales figures tell a completely different story. MG has firmly established itself as a trusted player in the Indian electric vehicle segment, with the Windsor EV leading the charge. Selling a staggering 46,735 units in 2025 and crossing the 50,000-delivery milestone within 400 days of its 2024 launch, this crossover-MPV has silenced its critics in style.

To see if the hype matches reality, we took the Windsor EV on a long-term test drive starting March, clocking over 1,880 kilometres. We put its road manners, real-world range, and India's growing charging network to the ultimate test. Here is what we found.

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Head-turning design and presence

With its Aeroglyde design language, the Windsor boasts a commandingly large MPV-like footprint with a distinct crossover stance. It definitely stands out on the road. The sleek LED DRLs, illuminated logo, and high-performance LED headlights provide brilliant illumination at night. Highlight design elements include the massive bumper, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and smart flush door handles. If we had one minor crease to smooth out, it would be the absence of a hands-free tailgate, which would have made this practical package even better.

First-class cabin comfort

Step inside, and the 38.5 kWh variant welcomes you with a sophisticated 'Night Black' interior accented by gold and wooden finishes on the dashboard and door trims. The ventilated leather seats are an absolute lifesaver in the sweltering summer heat. Premium leather accents cover the dashboard, steering wheel, armrest, and door pads, giving the cabin a high-end feel. The rear seats are a revelation, offering a 130-degree recline angle. Thanks to the flat floor, the cabin feels incredibly airy. You can even remove the front headrests and recline the seats completely flat to create a comfortable bed during driving breaks.

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Putting highway charging to the test

The biggest anxiety for any prospective EV buyer is charging. To test its long-distance credentials, we drove from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram. Leaving the Kochi showroom with a 97 per cent charge, the console displayed a range of 308 km. Taking the scenic route via Kumarakom, we made a quick stop at Karatte, just 34 km shy of our destination, for a cup of tea. At the Karthika Residency, we plugged the car into a Go EC 90 kW fast charger. By the time we finished our tea, the Windsor was adequately powered up. We reached Thiruvananthapuram with 41 per cent battery still intact, having charged 12.40 kW at a tariff of ₹22.48 per unit plus ₹56.71 tax.

Over the next few weeks, we clocked miles across Kochi, Kottayam, and Palakkad. What stood out was the rapid expansion of India's fast-charging infrastructure. Whether it was the Go EC 90 kW chargers in Kottayam and Nettoor, the Zeon supercharger near the Thrissur toll, or the fast chargers at the Walayar border travel lounge, keeping the Windsor powered up was virtually stress-free.

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Real-world range you can trust

While the official claimed range sits at 332 km, the Windsor easily delivers a reliable 300 km in real-world Indian road conditions, provided you steer clear of Sport mode. The Eco mode packs more than enough punch for everyday driving. Crucially, the Windsor gives you the confidence to drive even when the battery dips below 20 per cent, with no sudden drop-offs in performance.

Premium ride quality and space

Driving through the intense April heat, the Windsor's air conditioning system proved to be exceptionally efficient, cooling down the large cabin within minutes. The sheer space on offer is unparalleled; three adults can sit abreast in the back with ample legroom. The sound system and central infotainment display are equally top-notch. Storage is another strong suit, featuring a massive boot, clever cubby holes, and a generous storage bin beneath the front armrest.

Four drive modes for every mood

With Eco Plus, Eco, Normal, and Sport modes on offer, the Windsor caters to all driving styles. Switch to Sport mode, and this large crossover moves with surprising urgency. For most of our test, Eco mode offered the perfect balance of efficiency and power. Navigating narrow lanes in a vehicle of this size can sometimes be daunting, but the 360-degree camera makes parking and tight manoeuvres effortless.

The math: Is it worth it?

Over the course of our month-long trial, we covered 1,880 km. Our total charging bill came to approximately ₹4,500. To put that into perspective, running a comparable petrol or diesel SUV or MPV averaging 15 km/l over the same distance would have set us back by more than ₹13,000. For anyone looking for premium comfort, incredible space, and unmatched running economy, the MG Windsor EV is a highly compelling choice.