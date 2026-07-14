River is a brand that has made a stellar splash in the electric vehicle market in just a few short years. While many EV start-ups often struggle with after-sales service, this manufacturer has struck a fine balance between pushing sales and prioritising post-purchase support. Now, the brand is looking to elevate the user experience further with its latest update, the River Indie Gen-3. Let us dive deep into what has changed in this practical scooter.

Distinctive design and practical upgrades

Dubbed the "SUV of scooters", the River Indie boldly broke away from traditional scooter aesthetics. While the Gen-3 maintains its signature boxy silhouette and distinctive twin round headlamps, several subtle and highly practical changes have been introduced. The LCD instrument cluster is now larger and more readable. Borrowing a cue from motorcycles, the ignition key slot has been relocated adjacent to the display. Right next to it is a dedicated phone mount (available as an accessory), with a USB charging port placed conveniently on the outer body rather than inside the front glove box. This allows riders to navigate easily using their smartphones while charging on the move. Bluetooth connectivity also ensures you never miss an alert on the go.

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Unmatched utility and cargo space

Every single inch of the River Indie Gen-3 has been engineered with utility in mind. At the front, there is a 12-litre lockable storage glove box. Pulling a small lever inside this box pops open the charging socket on the left. The battery pack resides in the wide, flat floorboard, freeing up immense space. For added convenience, a floor cage can be bought as an accessory to secure bags or even pet carriers safely on the floorboard. If you are hauling large packages on the floor, the scooter features unique front-mounted foot pegs that allow you to stretch your legs comfortably. A massive 43-litre under-seat storage area brings the total carrying capacity to a class-leading 55 litres. The seat is broad and comfortable, though its height of 787 mm might prove slightly challenging for shorter riders.

Built for tough terrains

Equipped with large 14-inch wheels and a twin-fork front suspension, the Indie is designed to tackle pothole-riddled roads effortlessly. One of its standout mechanical highlights is the motorcycle-style chain drive, ensuring robust power delivery without the fear of belt snaps on rugged tracks. However, the chain does require periodic lubrication. Built-in pannier mounts on either side of the seat make it extremely easy to mount side luggage boxes, making it an excellent utility tool for commercial deliveries as well.

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Powertrain, modes, and performance

At the heart of the River Indie Gen-3 is a mid-drive permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) paired with a single-speed chain-drive gearbox. Pushing out 26 Nm of peak torque, the scooter zips from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Riders can choose from three distinct riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush. Eco mode is perfect for crawling through heavy traffic, Ride mode serves as the best daily driver, and Rush mode is reserved for those moments when you need quick, spirited overtaking power. The top speed of the scooter is capped at 90 km/h.

Battery, range, and charging

The Indie houses a robust 4 kWh battery pack that offers an IDC-certified range of 163 km. Real-world range varies by mode: expect roughly 110 km in Eco, 90 km in Ride, and 70 km in Rush mode. Using the 750W charger, the battery can be charged to 80 per cent in 5 hours, while the 480W charger takes about 8 hours. Currently, fast-charging capability is not available, which remains one of the minor drawbacks of this otherwise impressive package.

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The riding experience, pricing, and warranty

Despite its beefy presence, the Gen-3 has shed some weight compared to its predecessor, translating into lighter handling. It glides over undulations with an SUV-like stance, further aided by an upgraded ground clearance of 177 mm (up from 165 mm). Braking performance is sharp, thanks to 200 mm disc brakes at both ends. The River Indie Gen-3 is available in two variants: the 480W charger version is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, while the 750W charger variant is priced at ₹1.49 lakh. For an additional ₹999, owners can purchase a highly comprehensive roadside assistance (RSA) package covering a 50 km radius, which includes towing, accident support, taxi services, and even overnight accommodation if stranded.

Market performance and network expansion

In just about a year since entering the Kerala market, River has clocked over 2,000 unit sales in Kochi alone, with more than 3,000 units on the road statewide. The distinct, rugged look makes it easily recognisable in city traffic. Alongside sales, River is actively establishing a robust service network. Showrooms are already active in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kollam, and Palakkad, with new outlets set to open soon in Aluva, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Tirur.

Technical specifications

Motor: Mid-drive PMSM

Max Power: 6.7 kW

Max Torque: 26 Nm

Transmission: Chain drive, single-speed

Tyres: 110/80-14 (Front), 120/70-14 (Rear)

Ground Clearance: 177 mm

Kerb Weight: 135 kg

Brakes: 200 mm disc (Front and Rear)

Seat Height: 787 mm