While Kerala's anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Toofan,' sweeps across the state, a young crusader against the drug menace has cruised ahead on a solo journey, with the same mission.

Travelling on a unicycle, Abi A, a native of Parasala in Thiruvananthapuram, bordering Kanyakumari, conducted an all-Kerala ride from the state capital to Kasaragod, covering all fourteen districts. Abi had always dreamed of travelling across the land from a very early age. His initial plan was a bicycle journey. But when unicycle rides on social media videos caught his attention, he decided to adopt it for his dream journey.

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"My intention is to draw children's attention towards this kind of sport so that they are diverted from addiction to drugs or digital devices," Abi says.

The youth, who did a BBA from Malankara Catholic College in Mariagiri in Kanyakumari, is planning to do business rather than seek a job. "But I will continue the cycle ride in the future as well," he says. Abi's all-Kerala unicycle ride, which began in Parassala, is now widely known across the state on social media for its unique mode of transport.

Regarding the technical aspects of the unicycle, one might wonder how it can be steered or stopped, especially for a sudden halt, and so on. "First of all, it cannot move at a high speed," he says. "There is no mechanical braking system similar to that of a bicycle, and it moves only on pedalling. When you have to stop the cycle, stop pedaling, put your foot on the ground and catch the cycle by hand; that's all. Turns or changes in direction are manoeuvred by just controlling your body," he says and adds, "However, there is no difficulty in using a phone or carrying things while riding the cycle."

Abi did not have many plans when he started off, other than making a solo trip and inspiring children to follow similar out-of-the-ordinary sports and stay away from drugs or digital addiction. "I had told no one but my mother when I ventured out. No one else even knew about this," says Abi.

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His unicycle ride has become so popular that he is now flocked by followers, including children, at junctions for talks, selfies, and to learn about the unicycle. Along the journey, Abi conducts awareness classes on the drug menace in schools.

The response to his tour is huge as he rides along the National Highway, State Highway, MC Road, and other prominent roadways. He travels for about eight hours a day. However, he says he cannot ride for more than half an hour at a stretch.

The traffic rush or blocks at junctions in cities do not bother him. "This cycle takes only the space a person needs to walk through. And, if the traffic snarl-up is too heavy, I will carry the cycle, walk past the rush, and start all over again," he says.

The most interesting part of the journey is that he has been travelling without a proper plan and on a zero budget. His expenses and basic needs are met along the way. "Often, people provide me with food and a place to stay. On many occasions, my accommodation is fixed at the last moment. Temple premises, karate coaching centres, tuition centres, gyms, party offices, and petrol pumps have all served as a night's shelter for Abi over the past 50 days of his long-drawn-out trip."

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He had no idea how his ride would turn out. "I just ride on at a slow pace, meet people, talk to them, and share my thoughts. Sometimes people buy me food and offer me materials and even money. For example, a man during the journey sponsored a foldable tent," Abi says.

Abi learned to use the unicycle in a month. "I practised it every day for six months to make myself fit and my legs stronger," he says. Abi wound up his unicycle journey in Kasaragod town on Monday and took a train to head back home.

"I am now thinking of such journeys in the future as well. The next one could be an all-Tamil Nadu or an all-India trip. I haven't planned as yet," Abi says.