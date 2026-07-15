Rainfall across Kerala is expected to decline further on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon remains weak over the state. However, light showers are likely to continue until July 20, with a reduction in rainfall intensity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall ranging from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm is forecast across all districts in Kerala until Thursday. Similar light to moderate rainfall is expected from Friday through Sunday. However, the weather department has not issued rain alerts for any district.

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Meanwhile, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail over most parts of the west-central and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, the north Arabian Sea, and parts of the southwest Arabian Sea until Saturday. In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. A wind warning has also been issued for Wednesday.

The IMD also said an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Bangladesh, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west Bangladesh coast during the next 24 hours.

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On Tuesday, rain was reported at one or two places in Kerala, while Lakshadweep received no rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded was 3.6 mm at Angadippuram in Malappuram district, followed by 3.2 mm at Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta district. Kannur and Kodungallur in Thrissur district recorded 2.2 mm each, while several other stations reported light rainfall.

The southwest monsoon has remained weak over Kerala this season, with several districts recording deficient rainfall. Between June 1 and July 14, Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur received below-normal rainfall, with deficits ranging from 20 per cent to 58 per cent.