Thiruvananthapuram: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment for complications following childbirth at a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased, J R Shivapriya, a native of Pettah, died on November 9, 2025. Following her death, her family approached the NHRC alleging medical negligence, claiming that her repeated complaints of abdominal pain and subsequent symptoms of infection after delivery were not addressed promptly by hospital authorities.

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According to the complaint, Shivapriya later developed post-partum sepsis and was shifted to the intensive care unit for advanced treatment, but succumbed to the infection. The family also alleged that the government's internal inquiry failed to identify the source of the infection or adequately assess whether the standard of medical care provided was appropriate. They contended that the incident amounted to a violation of her Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Taking cognisance of the petition, the Commission observed that the allegations raised serious human rights concerns. It directed the Principal of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks. The Commission also sought an Action Taken Report within the same period.

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According to the petition, Shivapriya visited Fort Taluk Hospital on October 19, 2025, after noticing reduced fetal movements. As scanning facilities were unavailable, she was referred to Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital, where she delivered a baby boy through normal delivery on October 22 and was discharged two days later.

The family alleged that she complained of abdominal pain before discharge, but was told it was likely caused by gastric discomfort. Although she was later given medication, she developed a fever and chills soon after returning home. She was readmitted to SAT Hospital on October 26 with an infection, following which her stitches were reopened. She was shifted to the Medical College's Super Speciality Medical ICU on October 27 and placed on ventilator support on October 30. She died on November 9.

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The petition further claimed that a scan conducted a day before her death revealed a blood clot, but she died shortly afterwards.

The family alleged that the hospital failed to provide adequate post-natal care and argued that timely intervention when she first reported abdominal pain could have prevented her death. They also questioned the credibility of the hospital's internal inquiry, alleging that it failed to determine the source of the infection and did not independently assess the quality of treatment provided.

Seeking an independent medical board to investigate the case, the petition stated that the existing inquiry did not meet the standards of a fair and impartial probe. It also argued that the death had deprived the newborn of maternal care, protection and emotional security, further underscoring the need for an independent investigation.

Advocate Sekhar G Thampi appeared on behalf of Shivapriya's family.