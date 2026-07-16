Multiple events occurred across Kerala, including lottery launches, school inaugurations, art exhibitions, religious ceremonies, award presentations, and public meetings, featuring various dignitaries and organisations.

Multiple events occurred across Kerala, including lottery launches, school inaugurations, art exhibitions, religious ceremonies, award presentations, and public meetings, featuring various dignitaries and organisations.

Multiple events occurred across Kerala, including lottery launches, school inaugurations, art exhibitions, religious ceremonies, award presentations, and public meetings, featuring various dignitaries and organisations.