Malappuram: The Malappuram Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against a YouTuber on charges of carrying out a hate campaign targeting IT and Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty.

The case was registered against the person who runs the YouTube channel 'Brahma Cognition'.

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According to the FIR, the accused uploaded a video on YouTube featuring the minister at a public function in Thiruvananthapuram. The video allegedly used obscene and abusive language to insult the minister. It was also alleged that the video portrayed religious concepts such as 'halal', 'haram' and the 'nilavilakku' in a provocative manner with the intention of promoting enmity and hatred between different sections of society, inciting communal unrest and intimidating the public.

Earlier, the Malappuram Assembly constituency committee of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) lodged a police complaint against the YouTuber, alleging that he had carried out a hate campaign targeting Kunhalikutty. According to the complaint, the YouTuber, identified as 'Swami', uploaded a video containing highly inflammatory content that allegedly promoted hatred and had the potential to create communal discord. The complainants alleged that the video was intended to create enmity between the two communities and disrupt the state's peaceful social atmosphere.

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The complaint also alleged that the video sought to malign Kunhalikutty, who, it said, had consistently taken a strong stand in defence of Kerala's secular values, apart from attempting to create hostility against him among the public.