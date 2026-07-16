Kochi: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested the alleged kingpin of a heroin trafficking network operating in Kerala as part of the ongoing Operation Toofan, following up on the seizure of 609 grams of heroin from three migrant workers in Angamaly earlier.

The accused has been identified as Shefeeq-ul Islam (38), a native of Nagaon district in Assam. He was arrested by a Special Investigation Team led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief KS Sudarshan.

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According to the police, Shefikul, who was known in drug trafficking circles by the alias ‘Dada’, is believed to be a major supplier of heroin in Kerala. His arrest follows an investigation launched after three migrant workers from other states were earlier apprehended in Angamaly with 609 grams of heroin worth several lakhs of rupees.

The police said Shefikul had been living in Kerala for nearly 10 years. He initially worked in several plywood companies before taking up the scrap trade. The police allege that he later shifted to narcotics trafficking, using his scrap business as a cover for the illegal operation.

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Sources said the accused led a lavish lifestyle, frequently travelling by air between Assam and Kochi. According to the investigation, a box of heroin procured in Assam for around ₹30,000 was allegedly sold in Kerala for ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh. The drug was also repackaged into small bottles and sold for ₹1,000 per bottle.

The police said Perumbavoor was the accused’s main area of operation. He had reportedly rented multiple houses in different parts of Ernakulam district, deliberately choosing locations that would not attract the attention of either the public or law enforcement agencies.

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During a search at a rented house in Ponjassery near Perumbavoor, police recovered hundreds of small bottles stored in two sacks, allegedly used for repackaging heroin for retail distribution.

The SIT also found that lakhs of rupees had passed through the accused’s bank accounts, allegedly linked to the narcotics trade conducted under the guise of his scrap business.

The police further revealed that the three-member gang arrested earlier had allegedly transported heroin from Assam to Kerala by car. The narcotics were concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle, packed inside bags and soap boxes. The vehicle bore an Assam registration, police said.

According to the police, the earlier seizure of 609 grams of heroin was the largest heroin haul ever made in Ernakulam district.

The investigation was carried out by a team comprising Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, Aluva DySP N Babukuttan, Nedumbassery Inspector BK Arun, Sub-Inspectors KP Viju and Jishnu Raju, ASI P. Abdul Manaf, and Senior Civil Police Officers TA Afsal, Benny Isaac, Ajitha Thilakan, and Robin Joy.