Thrissur: A power outage in the Annamanada area shortly before Argentina's football match sparked an attack on the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office and the nearby 33 kV substation. During the incident, a temporary employee was allegedly assaulted by a group of irate residents.

The injured employee, identified as Nithin, a temporary staff member at the 33 kV substation, was allegedly beaten with a wooden stick while on duty. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Mala for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to preliminary information, a group of residents arrived at the KSEB office following the power disruption, allegedly abused the staff and forcibly entered both the office and the substation. The confrontation later escalated into violence, during which Nithin was attacked.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the KSEB office and the 33 kV substation. Officials said the footage is expected to play a key role in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB employees and staff unions condemned the attack, describing it as a serious assault on a public servant performing official duties and an unlawful intrusion into a government establishment. KSEB authorities said they would file a formal complaint with the Mala police, seeking stringent action against those responsible.

Police said a case would be registered after receiving the complaint, following which an investigation would be launched.