Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free travel to women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary buses, has recorded 3.8 crore free journeys within a month of its launch, Transport Minister CP John said on Thursday while presenting a progress report on the initiative.

The Minister said the scheme has led to a sharp increase in the number of women using KSRTC services. The daily average of women passengers has risen from 5.5 lakh to 12.7 lakh, and women now account for 66% of KSRTC's total ridership.

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"The scheme has enabled more women to travel and has empowered them to participate more actively in the workforce," the Minister said.

According to the progress report, KSRTC services to major tourist destinations, including Malakkappara, Gavi, Nelliampathy and Ponmudi, have also witnessed a more than 30% increase in passenger numbers.

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CP John also announced that Transport Management Committees would be constituted at all 94 KSRTC depots across the state. The respective MLAs will chair the committees, which are expected to be formed this week.

The Minister further said the department has launched a pilot project to ensure accident victims receive compensation under PM RAHAT scheme more efficiently and that the initiative would be expanded in the coming days.

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The Prime Minister – Road Accident Victims' Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM RAHAT) scheme provides cashless emergency medical care to people injured in road accidents. Under the nationwide programme, accident victims are eligible for treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh during the critical "golden hour" and for up to seven days after the accident.