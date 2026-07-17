Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered a reshuffle of IAS officers, assigning new postings and additional responsibilities across several departments. The changes were notified through a General Administration (AIS-A) Department order issued on July 16.

Puneet Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi, has been given full additional charge of matters connected with inter-state water in the Water Resources Department.

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Minhaj Alam, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance Department, has been assigned full additional charge of the Industries (Coir) Department in addition to his existing responsibilities. He has, however, been relieved of the additional charges of the Sports & Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Archaeology and Archives departments.

Prasanth N, Special Secretary, has been given independent charge as Special Secretary in charge of the Sports & Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Archaeology and Archives departments.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, has been entrusted with full additional charge of the Ayush Department.

Suhas S, Special Secretary, Water Resources Department, will hold full additional charge as Special Secretary, Housing Department, and Managing Director of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), in addition to his existing responsibilities.

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Inbasekar K, Managing Director of the Kerala Water Authority, has been transferred and posted as Director, Cultural Affairs Department in the newly created ex-cadre post. He will also hold full additional charge as Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Additional Project Director of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA).

Dr Sriram V, Director of Agriculture, has been given full additional charge as Managing Director of the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).

Prem Krishnan S, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in the Water Resources Department. He will also hold full additional charge as Managing Director of the Kerala Water Authority.

Alex Varghese, Commissioner, Housing, has been given additional charge as Mission Director of the Resilient Kerala PforR Additional Financial Programme (Coastal Protection).

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D Dharmalashri, Director of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Local Self Government Department. The officer will also hold full additional charge as Deputy Project Director of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

Suraj Shaji, Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, has been relieved from the posts of Director of Urban Affairs and Mission Director of the Resilient Kerala PforR Additional Financial Programme (Coastal Protection). He will continue to hold full additional charge as Mission Director of AMRUT.

Hima K, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has been given full additional charge as Director of the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

Sufiyan Ahmed, Director of Employment and Training and Managing Director of KASE, has been transferred and posted as Director of Urban Affairs. He will continue to hold full additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd and Director of Employment and Training.

Apurva Tripathi, Director of Panchayats, has been given full additional charge as Project Director of the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), in addition to her existing responsibilities.