A college student died and three others were injured after a lorry carrying medical waste rammed into the railing along a footpath in Mundur of Palakkad on Friday. The victim was identified as Mohammad Farhan, a native of Mundur.

Students who witnessed the accident told the media that the vehicle was speeding, skidded on the wet road, and crashed into the students as they were walking back to college after offering Friday prayers at a nearby mosque. Around 10 students were returning from the mosque when the accident occurred.

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One of the injured students is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, while the other two sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a nearby private hospital.