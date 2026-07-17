Kochi: Families which were temporarily rehabilitated on the roadside two decades ago for the widening of the SA Road in Kochi city are now leading a miserable existence.

While implementing the road development project by acquiring land free of cost from land owners, the City Corporation had arranged temporary residence on the roadside for people who lacked other properties. The accommodation for such people was provided by constructing pillars in the six-metre-wide drainage canal on the side of the road, over which slabs were placed and two-storeyed buildings built.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four such buildings were constructed near Janata Junction at Vyttila. The ground floors of these buildings were allotted to people who lost shops and, on the first floor, five families which gave up their houses for the road development were accommodated. However, electricity and water connections were provided to these people only after a long delay.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the ombudsman against rehabilitating people displaced for road development above a drainage canal. The ombudsman has yet to take a decision on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, all administrations which ruled the City Corporation in the last two decades have said that the people living in the buildings above the drainage canal will be rehabilitated in proper houses as soon as suitable land is identified. The authorities have also promised that in case land is unavailable, the residents will be provided compensation.

Presently, the situation of the residents and shopkeepers is very bad. After 20 years, the buildings have begun to crumble. Concrete has collapsed from the pillars built in the canal, exposing the iron rods inside. Residents fear that the dilapidated buildings could collapse anytime. Concrete pieces also often fall from the roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buildings became unstable when piling was carried out on the road for the Kochi Metro construction. “The buildings shake when heavy vehicles pass through the road. You can even observe water spilling out of a fully-filled glass at that time,” said a resident.

A man having a shop in the building said that he was afraid of carrying out business as the entire structure could collapse anytime.

Incidentally, when the City Corporation Council discussed the issue in 2024, it was decided to rehabilitate the residents under the Life Mission. The matter was again taken up at the recent meeting on the Council, and a decision was taken to find a solution by holding a discussion with the residents by the Mayor and the councillor.