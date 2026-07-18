The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo motu case against police officials who allegedly refused to take an injured tribal boy to hospital in a patrol vehicle after he met with a road accident near Sulthan Bathery. The alleged delay was followed by the child's death.

According to a press release issued by the Commission on Saturday, Judicial Member K Baijunath has directed the Wayanad District Police Chief to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days.

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The Commission took cognisance of media reports alleging that police personnel declined to transport the seriously injured child in their patrol vehicle, reportedly saying that blood stains would spoil the vehicle. Instead, they allegedly asked bystanders and the boy's relatives to wait for an ambulance.

The victim, Manu, 11, a Class VI student of Government High School, Kalloor near Muthanga, sustained grievous injuries after the bicycle he was riding reportedly crashed into a roadside tree at around 5 pm on Tuesday. The impact threw him into a roadside ditch along National Highway 766, leaving him critically injured.

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According to the boy's father, Binu, he was carrying his injured son on his shoulder and desperately trying to stop passing vehicles when a Highway Patrol team reached the spot. However, he alleged that the officers refused to take the child to hospital in the patrol jeep because he was bleeding profusely.

After nearly an hour, Manu was shifted to hospital in an ambulance. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The family alleged that doctors told them the boy's life might have been saved had he reached the hospital a few minutes earlier.

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The Commission observed that, if the allegations are found to be true, they raise serious concerns about the conduct of public servants in responding to medical emergencies and warrant an independent inquiry.

The case will be considered during the Commission's sitting scheduled to be held on August 14 at the Municipal Town Hall in Sulthan Bathery.