Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain or thundershowers until July 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely across the state until July 19.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday, forecasting heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in the next 24 hours. On Sunday, the alert will extend to five districts: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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Thiruvananthapuram city and its adjoining areas are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain and thundershowers until Saturday morning.

At sea, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over most parts of the central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the north and southwest Arabian Sea on Saturday. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is also expected along and off the North Tamil Nadu coast, extending to parts of the southwest, west-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Despite these conditions, the IMD has not issued any fishermen warning.

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The weather department said the southwest monsoon has remained normal over Kerala, with rain reported at many places across the state and Lakshadweep on Friday. Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall in the state, at 17 cm, which falls in the heavy to very heavy rainfall category.

The IMD has also warned that persistent rainfall could cause waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transportation and electricity supply. Standing crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

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Authorities have also cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.