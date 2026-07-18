Key events in Kerala today: Oommen Chandy commemoration, free eye check up, book discusssion on July 18
Events include commemorations, cultural performances, exhibitions, book launches, medical camps, and conferences across Kerala.
Events include commemorations, cultural performances, exhibitions, book launches, medical camps, and conferences across Kerala.
Events include commemorations, cultural performances, exhibitions, book launches, medical camps, and conferences across Kerala.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Indira Bhavan: Oommen Chandy Commemoration, 9:30 am.
- PMG Hanuman Temple: Jagannath Rathotsavam inaugurated by MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar, 5:00 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Public Relations Council of India, Thiruvananthapuram Chapter Conference, 11:00 am.
- Press Club PC Hall: Book Launch of "Pranayanandam Atheetham" authored by M.B. Santhosh, 4:00 pm.
- Valiyavila Junction: Oommen Chandy Commemoration by Congress Valiyavila Mandalam Committee, 10:00 am.
- Attakulangara Kuryathi Govt. LP School: Free Eye Check-up and Cataract Surgery Camp by The Muslim Education Society, Trivandrum, 7:00 am.
- Vellayambalam Manaveeyam Veethi: Vayalar Musical Evening, 6:00 pm.
- Theelibhagam Senior Citizen Forum Hall: Free Mega Medical Camp, 8:30 am.
- Statue YMCA Hall: New Rang Mahal Exhibition and Sale, 10:00 am.
- Puthenchantha Gandhari amman Temple: Ramayana Month Observance, Karkidaka Chirappu Festival, Adhyatma Ramayana Recital, 9:00 am.
- Petta Kallummoodu Panchami Devi Temple: Aashadha Navaratri Festival, Bhagavathi Seva, 7:00 pm.
- Chala Sabhapathi Temple: Sangeetharchana (Musical Offering) by Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha, 6:00 pm.
- Symphony Hall, Mascot Hotel: Book Launch – "Beyond the Ivy League", 6:15 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam CSI Convention Centre: Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association – Delegate Conference, inaugurated by Minister Shibu Baby John, 10:00 am.
- Anandavalleeswaram NSS Auditorium: Ministers' Excellence Award Distribution for children in Kollam constituency, organized by Minister Bindukrishna, with MP Shafi Parambil, 2:00 pm.
- Don Bosco Boys Home Ground: Friendly Football Match for children, organized by Mundakkal Residents Association, 6:00 pm.
- Kottayam
- Kottayam Baselius College Ground: Girls (Junior) District Football Team Selection Trial, 9:00 am.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: M.P. Paul Award Ceremony for literary critic Asha Menon, followed by a commemorative address by Sunil P. Ilayidam, 9:30 am.
- Living Leaf, near Vayaskara Palace: Kottayam School of Economics' Monthly Lecture by Dr. M.P. Mathai, 4:00 pm.
- Children's Library Hall: Nithyachaitanya Foundation Workers' Meeting, 4:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kochi
- Elamkulam PrussianBlue Art Hub and Gaya Art Gallery: "Petite Perspectives" – Miniature Painting Exhibition, 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi David Hall: Indus Art Centre's 'Monsoon Mindscapes' Art Exhibition, 11:00 am; Symposium – 'Rain Retreat' by Dr. Malavika Binny, 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kudumbashree, Keralavision Micro Enterprise Award Distribution, with MLA T J Vinod, 4:00 pm.
- IIM Kochi Campus, near Kalamassery CUSAT Metro Station: Inauguration of IIM Kozhikode's Kochi Campus, with Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee and Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera, 2:15 pm.
- Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Theosophy Study, 4:00 pm.
- Mamangalam Kannayath 3rd Cross Road Revival Tabernacle Church: One-Day Gospel Proclamation and Prayer Against Addiction, 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Short Story Reading by C.M. Abdul Razak, organized by Elders Forum – Voice of Kaloor, 6:00 pm.
- Ponnurunni Rural Library: Book Discussion – "Kambilikkandathe Kalbharanikal" by Babu Abraham, with K B Anoop, 6:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam Kacheri (Performance) by Dr Sandhya, 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Chelanur Etterand Congress Mandalam Committee Office: Oommen Chandy Commemoration and Wheelchair Distribution, inaugurated by MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, 8:30 am.
- DCC Oommen Chandy Auditorium: Oommen Chandy Commemoration, 9:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: "Goal – The Science and Culture of Football" Exhibition, 10:00 am.
- Thayyil Pooja Store & Gift House: Book Fair, 10:00 am.
- Cheruvannur West India Steel Company Compound: Bridgeway Logistic Park Foundation Stone Laying by Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty, 10:00 am.
- Raviz Kadavu Resort: Kerala Footwear Expo Inauguration and Exhibition. Inaugurated by MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas. Chief Guest: MLA T.P. Ashrafali, 10:00 am.
- Civil Station Courtyard: Oommen Chandy Commemoration and Wheelchair Distribution led by NGO Association District Committee, inaugurated by MP M.K. Raghavan, 10:30 am.
- Town Hall: Secular Education Convention inaugurated by MLA P. Prasad, 2:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Kerala Sahitya Samithi Literary Discussion – "Rereading Epics: K.G. Raghunath's Novel 'Viswamitran'", inaugurated by Prof. Sreeshailam Unnikrishnan, 4:30 pm.
- 4th Gate Meenoos Convention Centre: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Kozhikode Branch presents CA Students' Conclave Mega Conference (Concluding Session), with MP Abdussamad Samadani inaugurating the closing ceremony, 5:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT