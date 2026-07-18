Balussery: More than three decades after the Department of Posts acquired land for its own building, the Balussery Head Post Office continues to function from rented premises, while the site earmarked for the project lies abandoned under thick vegetation.

The 20 cent plot, purchased in 1992 for Rs.2 lakh, occupies a prime location along the state highway opposite Chiraykkal Kavu temple. However, years of official inaction have left it choked with vegetation and turned it into a dumping ground.

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Operating from the second floor of a private building, the post office remains largely inaccessible to elderly customers and persons with disabilities, who are forced to climb the stairs to avail themselves of its services.

The post office was established in 1978 and upgraded as a Head Post Office in 2003. Though the department initiated steps to construct its own building soon after acquiring the land, the proposal failed to make headway.

Over the years, several building plans were submitted to the Centre,but the required funds were never sanctioned. The project has since remained in limbo, with no fresh efforts made to revive it.





