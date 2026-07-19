Building a spacious, contemporary home on a premium plot is easy, but doing so on a tiny patch of land requires real architectural ingenuity. For Jigeesh and his family, who wanted to build their new home on a mere 4.5-cent plot adjacent to their ancestral property near Kozhikode beach, the journey was filled with doubts. Many designers turned them down, questioning the feasibility of fitting their extensive requirements into such a cramped footprint. However, designer Binslal of Aakar Architects took up the challenge, proving that smart design can easily overcome spatial limitations.

Growing upwards with flat-box elevation

With limited horizontal ground space to play with, the architects adopted a vertical design philosophy. The home features a striking contemporary flat-box elevation that maximises interior volume while maintaining a sleek, modern exterior. Atop the structure, an ACP-roofed terrace serves as a private oasis where the family can enjoy the refreshing sea breeze, easily doubling up as an open-air party space for entertaining guests.

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An open, airy sanctuary

Step across the threshold and any illusion of space constraints immediately disappears. The ground floor embraces an open-plan concept that integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas into a single, cohesive space. A double-height ceiling in the living area dramatically amplifies the sense of scale, beautifully highlighted by elegant WPC paneling on the main wall.

Smart spatial connections

The dining area is expertly designed to avoid wasted square footage. A wide sliding glass door connects the dining room to the outdoors, serving as an easy walkway to the ancestral home next door. This design element elegantly unites the two properties, facilitating seamless movement for the family. In the kitchen, a built-in design style ensures maximum efficiency, with a practical breakfast counter defining the entrance.

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Generous private quarters

The residence houses three beautifully appointed, spacious bedrooms. Each room features customised headboard paneling to give them a distinct personality and a touch of luxury. Far from feeling cramped, the entire interior feels like a grand, open villa—making it easy to forget that it is built on a tight 4.5-cent plot.

Project facts

Location: Calicut

Plot: 4.5 cent

Area: 1900 sq ft

Owner: Jigeesh

Design: Binslal, Aakar Architects, Calicut