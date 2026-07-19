The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case of honey trap extortion in the capital city. The accused have been identified as Roshini Suresh, along with her associates Jibin, Unnimol and Abhishek.

According to a complaint by Telangana-based businessman Vijaykumar, Roshini had allegedly swindled him of ₹5 crore when they were in a relationship.

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Roshini, a native of Neyyattinkara, allegedly extorted the money from Vijaykumar, a company director, after giving birth to a baby boy on June 22, 2023, and claiming he was the child's father. She is then said to have used the claim to blackmail him repeatedly over several months.

Vijaykumar, who is married with a child, allegedly succumbed to the demands out of fear of the affair becoming public. According to the complaint, he first transferred a 50% shareholding in his company to Roshini, followed by cash payments on multiple occasions, totalling ₹1.8 crore. He was further pressured into purchasing a flat worth ₹1.2 crore and a private property in Malayinkeezh village valued at ₹1.3 crore, both registered in Roshini's name, along with 45 sovereigns of gold bought from jewellery in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The cumulative extortion amount totals ₹5 crore.

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The case took a darker turn when Roshini, along with her associates, allegedly sent messages to Vijaykumar's wife and relatives, claiming he had fathered her child. The accused reportedly then pressed him to transfer his remaining 50% company shares, threatening that his wife would be kidnapped and sold into a sex racket, and his child killed, if he refused.

Following this, Vijaykumar approached the Vanchiyoor police and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered against the four accused under Sections 384, 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (extortion committed by a group of people with a common intention). All four have since been arrested and produced before the magistrate. Further investigation is underway.