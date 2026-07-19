The Kerala government is not against providing food to patients in hospitals, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Sunday, clarifying that his recent remarks were about the alleged occupation of hospital premises by political organisations in the name of food distribution at Alappuzha Medical College. The DYFI has been distributing food packets under its 'Hridayapoorvam' programme at government hospitals.

The minister had on Saturday announced that the government would set up community kitchens in government hospitals across the state and that voluntary organisations would not be allowed to operate inside hospital premises under their own banners, flags or political identities. The statement had drawn criticism from the CPM and BJP, with leaders urging the government not to mix politics with humanitarian initiatives.

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Clarifying his stand, Muraleedharan said the government's objection was not to organisations providing food but to the alleged occupation of hospital space under various political banners at the Alappuzha MCH, which he said affected development activities. "The issue is not about giving food, but about occupying hospital space. Food has no politics, religion or caste. The government's priority is to ensure that poor people get food. Who provides it is not the issue," he said.

The minister also said a community kitchen would be started at Alappuzha MCH to provide food to patients and bystanders, and sought the cooperation of all sections in running the facility. The minister made the remarks after a special review meeting held at the hospital to assess existing issues and prepare a plan to transform the institution into one of the best medical colleges in the state.

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A special task force will be formed to address shortcomings at the hospital and fill vacant posts on an urgent basis. A master plan will also be implemented for the long-term development of the medical college.

The minister said medical college employees working in private institutions outside the hospital would face strict action. He also said steps would be taken to ensure adequate availability of medicines and provide facilities for conducting all medical tests within the hospital itself.

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Senior doctors’ services will be ensured in the emergency department, while the Super Speciality Block will be made fully operational. Facilities including CT scan services at the Critical Care Block will also be launched soon.

The Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS) has been directed to start a new pay ward, while the Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out urgent repair works of hospital buildings.

Muraleedharan said the measures were aimed at resolving immediate issues at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and improving healthcare facilities for patients.