Key events in Kerala today: Film festival, music concert, painting exhibition on July 19
Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.
Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.
Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club PCS Hall: K Shankaranarayana Pillai Memorial featuring C.P. John and Adv. Karakulam Krishnapilla. 10:00 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Dalit League Thiruvananthapuram District Convention. 10:30 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: S Janaki Commemoration, with Minister P C Vishnunath. 6:30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi: Banner Film Society presents an Iranian Film Festival. 10:00 am.
- Russian Centre: International School of Chess hosts a World Chess Day Special Tournament. 10:00 am.
- Chala Sabhapathi Kovil: Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha presents a musical offering by Haripriya Aayamkudi. 6:00 pm.
- Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Garments. 10:00 am.
- Pettah Panchami Devi Temple: Aashada Navaratri Mahotsavam featuring classical dances. 6:00 pm.
- Jagathy Sreekrishna Swamy Temple: Inauguration and conference for the Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam, with Anu S Nair, Director of the National Health Mission. 6:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Thathwamasi Atmavidya Vedi: Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi. 4:30 pm.
- Vizhinjam Mullur Thalayakkode Subramanya Swamy Temple: Skanda Purana recitation in conjunction with the Karkidaka Masa Shashti Vratha Pooja. 8:00 am.
- Pravachambalam EMS Hall: Nemam Souhrudagramam Family Gathering, inaugurated by M. Vincent MLA. 4:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Wisemen's Club John Mathew Hall: S Janaki Smarananjali Musical Tribute Evening. 6:30 pm.
- Kottayam MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Ground: Final of the Football Tournament organised in conjunction with the Football World Cup. Inauguration by Chandy Oommen MLA. 1:00 pm.
- Deliverance Church, near Kanjikuzhi Plantation Corporation: Sunday Holy Worship Service. Divine Word Ministry by Pastor Santhosh Thomas. 7:00 am & 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Inauguration of the Gurudharma Pracharana Sabha Kottayam Town Unit by R Saleem Kumar, District President, Pracharana Sabha. 2:30 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kochi
- T K Ramakrishnan Memorial Boat Jetty: Seminar on Bank Nationalisation, inaugurated by Hibi Eden. 9:30 am.
- Ernakulam Karayogam Ayushyam Polyclinic: Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp. 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Sree Narayana Seva Sangham hosts a Counselling and Guidance Class, along with the inauguration of a Human Library. 10:00 am.
- Elamakkara Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Sevabharathi Kerala organises 'Sukrutha Sangamam 2026,' a state-level gathering of volunteers, inaugurated by former DGP Dr Jacob Thomas. 10:30 am.
- Changampuzha Samskrithika Kendram, Edappally: Naam Theatre presents a Children's Theatre Workshop. 2:00 pm.
- David Hall Art Gallery, Fort Kochi: 'Monsoon Mindscapes' Painting Exhibition. 11:00 am.
- Ponekkavu Oottupura Hall: Ponekkara VS 1455 NSS Vanitha Samajam General Meeting for Executive Committee Elections. 3:00 pm.
- TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Samskaravedi presents songs by film lyricist S. Ramesan Nair. 4:00 pm.
- Oberon Mall Kochi: 'Frames' presents Junior Edit Fashion Show. 5:00 pm.
- Zion Building, near Indira Gandhi Hospital: Kadavanthra Kaloor Road Residents Association South hosts a reception for public representatives. 5:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Samskrithika Kendram, Edappally: Music Concert by Edappally Sangeetha Sadass. 6:00 pm.
- Kannan Nair Samskrithika Kendram, Kaloor: Thekke Vazhakkulam Aksharashloka Samithi presents an Aksharashloka Sadass. 6:00 pm.
- Thammanam Vinoda Nagar: Thammanam Vinoda and Metro Film Society Kochi jointly present a screening of the film 'Escape to Victory.' 6:30 pm.
- Ponekkara Ponekkavu Temple: Lecture Series by Girija Chandrasekhar, Edappally. 7:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kakkoor Ottathengu Veda Mahamandiram: Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation presents Veda Sapthaham - Murajapam, led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh. 8:00 am.
- Nadakkavu Govt. Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School: District Yogasana Sports Championship. 8:00 am.
- IMA Hall: College of General Practitioners National Southern Regional Conference. Conference begins at 8:30 am, with the inauguration by IMA National Vice President Dr R Ramesh at 12:15 pm.
- Near Marad Water Tank Bus Stop: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the 28th house being constructed as part of the Kuttichira CIESCO Abhaym project, led by S.M. Usmankoya. 8:30 am.
- Town Hall: Kozhikode Art Lovers Association (KALA) organises the Bombay P.K. Ahmed Bhai Memorial All Kerala Rafi Singing Competition. 9:00 am.
- Palath Darul Uloom Madrassa: KNM Palath Town Unit honors high achievers in various examinations. 9:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Kerala Education Council Convocation, inaugurated by Minister T. Siddique. 9:30 am.
- Badirur Tapovanam: Lifesaving Training organised by Traumacare and the Motor Vehicles Department. 9:30 am.
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Thayyil Pooja Store & Gift House: Book Fair. 10:00 am.
- Chinthalavalappu Al Ameen Building Auditorium: S. Janaki Commemoration organised by Kozhikode Brahmakalakshetra. 10:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Oommen Chandy Memorial Conference organised by the Organisation of Small Newspapers Society, inaugurated by V K Faisalbabu MLA. 3:00 pm.
- Kovoor Yogakshema Hall: Palakunath Nangolath Tharavad Family Committee's Half-yearly General Meeting and Felicitation Ceremony. 3:00 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Book Discussion on 'Deen Ast Hussain.' 3:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Nadakkavu Voice of World Music Club presents a Music Gathering and Singing Session at 1:00 pm, followed by a Mega Karaoke Musical Evening featuring 10 selected singers at 5:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT