Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.

Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.

Events across Kerala include a chess tournament in Thiruvananthapuram, a football final in Kottayam, a painting exhibition in Kochi, and a singing competition in Kozhikode.