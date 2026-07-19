In 2008, Kozhikode-based writer Nisar Iltumish poured his hard-earned savings, along with borrowed funds, into self-publishing 500 copies of his debut novel, Ormakalum Thedi (In Search of Memories). It was a labour of love born out of immense hope, but the book sank without a trace. Consumed by disappointment and eager to escape the literary world entirely, Nisar took a drastic step. He gathered every unsold copy in his possession and burned them. Little did he know that 18 years later, he would be desperately combing through libraries to find a surviving copy of the very book he tried to reduce to ash.

A desperate fire and a silent escape

The decision to destroy his debut novel was made in an impulsive moment of sheer despair. Beyond the few copies distributed to friends and donated to a handful of local libraries, the rest of the print run was gone forever. For years, Nisar moved on, eventually finding his footing and establishing himself as a notable voice in Malayalam contemporary literature. Today, as the acclaimed author of works such as Noorul Muneer Poornananda, Agartha, and Dayammakkai, he boasts a dedicated reader base. However, this newfound success brought an unexpected wave of curiosity: readers began asking where they could find his very first book.

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The literary treasure hunt

Driven by the relentless inquiries of his readers and the poignant realisation that he did not even own a single copy of his first creation, Nisar set out on an unusual mission. He reached out to friends he had gifted the book to years ago, but none had preserved it. With his options dwindling, Nisar and a close friend embarked on a dedicated search through regional public libraries.

The persistence paid off when they discovered two pristine copies resting on the shelves of a local public library. After Nisar explained his emotional predicament, the library committee generously agreed to hand over one copy to its creator. In return, the author happily gifted several of his newer, celebrated books to enrich the library's collection. The touching moment Nisar finally held his lost debut again was captured on video and shared on social media, quickly capturing the hearts of book lovers across Kerala.

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From the ashes to a new beginning

The journey of Ormakalum Thedi is not ending with this rediscovery. Energised by the experience, Nisar is giving the narrative a new lease of life. He is currently reworking the novel, introducing fresh subplots and characters, and preparing to relaunch it under the title Kalakkasamavathi.

Nisar, who currently works as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism at MAMO College in Manassery, is excited to give his first literary baby a second chance. For his readers, Kalakkasamavathi promises to be a unique literary bridge, connecting a writer's raw, early aspirations with his matured contemporary style.