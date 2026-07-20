Two migrant labourers from Bihar were booked on Sunday for trafficking nine children from the state to Ernakulam. The accused have been identified as Sunil (22) and Babloonath (35).

According to the Ernakulam South Railway Police, the two men were spotted travelling with nine minor boys on a train that arrived at the Ernakulam South Railway Station around 6.40 pm on Saturday. Finding the group suspicious, police personnel on platform duty questioned them and sought details about the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The officers verified the children's details and alerted Childline," the police said. "The children are from the accused's native place. We suspect they were brought here for child labour," the officer added.

Following verification by Childline, the duo were booked on Sunday under Sections 143(5) and 143(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with human trafficking. They were later arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they are probing the involvement of other individuals who may have facilitated the trafficking, as well as the employer for whom the children were allegedly being brought to work.

The rescued children have since been handed over to Childline, which will initiate further legal and rehabilitation procedures.