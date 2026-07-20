A fisherman from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram drowned on Sunday after the boat he was travelling in capsized when it was struck by a strong wave at sea. The deceased has been identified as Ouseph John Bosco (61), a resident of Valiyaveli in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred when Ouseph, along with Thomas, Thanseev, Aji and another man also named Ouseph, ventured out to sea for fishing in a boat owned by Raj, a resident of the region. While the five men were fishing, a strong wave hit the boat, causing it to capsize and throwing all of them into the sea.

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Four of the fishermen managed to swim back to shore, but Ouseph was caught in an undercurrent. The others eventually rescued him and brought him ashore before rushing him to Ananthapuri Hospital at around 5.15 pm. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

"The group regularly ventured out to sea together in the same boat," the Vizhinjam police said. "Although Ouseph knew how to swim, it is likely that he was caught in an undercurrent, making it difficult for him to resurface," an officer told Onmanorama.

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The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday, following which the body will be handed over to the family.

The Vizhinjam Coastal Police have registered a case of unnatural death.