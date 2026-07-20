Key events in Kerala today: Thiruvonam Bumper launch, book release, film screening on July 20
Various events took place across Kerala, including award ceremonies, commemorations, exhibitions, and religious observances, with participation from ministers, officials, and cultural figures.
Various events took place across Kerala, including award ceremonies, commemorations, exhibitions, and religious observances, with participation from ministers, officials, and cultural figures.
Various events took place across Kerala, including award ceremonies, commemorations, exhibitions, and religious observances, with participation from ministers, officials, and cultural figures.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Hotel Dimora, Thampanoor: Ayurveda Medical Association of India State Committee Conclave – 10:00 am
- Kalady Govt. High School: Voice of World Malayalee Council Siddhartha Memorial Award Distribution by Minister Bindu Krishna – 10:00 am
- Press Club: Launch of P Jayarajan's Books by S Ramachandran Pillai – 11:00 am
- Sreeramakrishna Ashrama Auditorium, Sasthamangalam: Commemoration Meeting as part of Swami Agamananda Jayanti celebrations, attended by Kerala University V C Dr Mohanan Kunnummel – 3:00 pm
- YMCA Hall: S M Nooh Karmyogi Award Presentation. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan – 5:30 pm
- Nemam Azheekode Memorial Hall: Dr. Sukumar Azheekode Memorial Award Ceremony by Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 6:00 pm
- Edappazhinji RDR Convention Centre: Kamukara Foundation S Janaki Commemoration by Minister P C Vishnunath – 6:00 pm
- Press Club: INTUC District Committee's Oommen Chandy Commemoration by Minister K Muraleedharan – 9:30 am
- Vizhinjam Ground: Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Bi-weekly Campaign Inauguration by Minister Ramesh Chennithala – 4:00 pm
- Kerala University Students Centre: Kerala NGO Union North Committee S. Janaki Commemoration – 3:00 pm
- Statue YMCA Hall: Bengal New Rang Mahal Clothing Exhibition – 10:00 am
- Pettah Panchami Devi Temple: Aashada Navaratri Mahotsavam Sangeetharchana (Music Offering) – 5:30 pm
- Jagathy Sreekrishna Swamy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yagnam (Seven-day Bhagavatham Ritual) – 6:00 pm
- Vizhinjam Fishland Centre: Inauguration of Waiting Centre, Bridge, and Road Tarring Construction by M Vincent MLA – 8:30 am
Kottayam
- Collectorate Vipanchika Conference Hall: Thiruvonam Bumper (lottery) Launch and Distribution Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – 10:00 am
- Ettumanoor Media Centre Hall: Inauguration of Journalist Jose Kaanakkari Commemoration by Kaanakkari Panchayat President O.R. Vijesh – 6:00 pm
- Pandakasala Kadavu Kurishadi, Changanassery: Feast of Mar Yacob Sleeba. Holy Mass, Sermon, Intercessory Prayer – 4:30 pm
- Changanassery Press Club: K K Padinjareppuram Commemoration Meeting, attended by Vinu Job MLA – 3:00 pm
Kochi
- Karuvelippady Tagore Library Hall: John Abraham Memorial (5:00 pm), Amma Ariyan – Film Screening - 6:00 pm
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: "They Came, Crossing Land and Sea" – Art Exhibition 11:00 am
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting and Sculpture Exhibition organised by Contemporary Arts Space (11:00 am)
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Kochi FM Swarakkoottu - 6:30 pm
- Ernakulam Siva Temple: "Ashtapadikacheri" presented by Bheem Bhairavi, as part of the Ramayana Masam observance - 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Ottatheng Vedha Mahamandiram: Vedha Sapthaham (Seven-day Vedic Recital) by Kashyapa Vedha Research Foundation – Murajapam (Chanting) by Acharya M.R. Rajesh – 8:00 am, Gnana Yagnam (Knowledge Ritual) – 12:00 pm
- Regional Science Centre: "Goal – The Science and Culture of Football" Exhibition – 10:00 am
- Thayyil Pooja Store & Gift House: Book Fair – 10:00 am
- Span Hotel: Janamaithri Jagratha Sadassu (Community Vigilance Meeting) organised by City Social Policing Division Residents Association, inaugurated by City Police Commissioner A P Shoukkathali – 2:00 pm
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Chintha Raveendran Foundation – 4:00 pm
- Town Hall: Leslie D Hari Commemoration, Karaoke Folk Song, Play 'Oru Swapnagaanam Pole' (Like a Dream Song) organised by Kozhikodan Kalithattu, inaugurated by Paul Kallanode – 6:00 pm