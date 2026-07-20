Kalpetta: Wayanad police have busted an alleged drug supply network targeting youngsters and students, arresting two men, including an employee of the Oriental School of Hotel Management, Lakkidi, during a joint anti-narcotics operation on Monday.

The accused have been identified as M N Nandu (27) of Puthusserykkadavu near Mananthavady and A K Subair (34) of Panthippoyil, Padinjarathara.

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The arrests were made in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Vellamunda police.

Police said Nandu, an employee of the Oriental School of Hotel Management, had been under surveillance for several weeks following repeated complaints that he was supplying narcotic substances to students and other youngsters. Instead of arresting him immediately, investigators kept him under watch in an attempt to apprehend him while transporting drugs.

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Subair allegedly supplied narcotic substances to customers at resorts and other upscale establishments in the Padinjarathara area and had been operating as a regular distributor in the region, police said.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the police intercepted the car (KL-12 Q-3207) in which the duo were travelling. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 22.18 grams of ganja, 2 grams of MDMA and 13.95 grams of hashish oil.

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The contraband was recovered from the vehicle's dashboard and from the accused's clothing, police said.

The duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are investigating whether they were part of a larger network supplying narcotic substances in educational institutions and tourist destinations across Wayanad.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspectors P C Roy and Jofi P Jon, assisted by Senior Civil Police Officers Aneesh and Sajith, along with personnel from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.