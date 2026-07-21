For Sreelakshmi and her husband Sabin, the gorgeous new house standing tall in Thrikunnapuzha, Alappuzha, is far more than just bricks and mortar. It represents the quiet victory of three generations. More than 45 years ago, Sreelakshmi's grandfather had built a small, modest house on this very plot. While his daughters grew up wishing for a comfortable, spacious home with modern amenities, the family's financial struggles kept that dream out of reach for decades.

When the next generation stepped up, Sreelakshmi was determined to change their story. Working tirelessly as a nurse in Dubai, she saved every bit of her hard-earned income to give her family the life they had always dreamed of. Today, that dedication has materialised into a beautiful, fully furnished 2200-square-foot contemporary home, built on a 10-cent plot for an impressive budget of ₹56 lakh.

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Clever design for an irregular plot

Designed by Nature Homes, the house elegantly overcomes the challenges of an irregularly shaped plot. The structure features a modern contemporary elevation split into two striking blocks. The front yard is neatly paved with a blend of Bangalore stone and artificial grass, giving it a lush, clean look. To maximise front yard space, the car porch has been cleverly pushed to the side, maintaining the home's striking visual appeal.

The exterior boasts a lively colour palette of white, grey, and military green, accented by beautiful terracotta jali work that allows for natural ventilation. Because Sreelakshmi’s elderly parents reside here, the entire design is senior-friendly. The front sit-out features securely installed handrails along the steps to ensure safe and easy access.

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A warm and functional layout

Inside, a beautiful passage paved with Moroccan tiles welcomes visitors into the living space. The interiors are adorned with custom-designed furniture that optimises space, while gypsum false ceilings and profile lighting add a touch of understated luxury. The ground floor accommodates a cosy sit-out, a living area, a central dining space, a prayer area, a patio, a highly functional kitchen with an attached work area, and two bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

To visually demarcate the open-plan spaces, the designers used varied flooring. For instance, the central dining area features warm wood-finish tile flooring. The compact primary kitchen is equipped with a modern breakfast counter and clever storage units finished in durable WPC mica. A secondary working kitchen ensures that heavy cooking is kept out of sight.

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A master bedroom with a coastal view

On the first floor, there are two additional bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a common balcony, and an open terrace. The master bedroom upstairs is designed to mimic a luxury resort, featuring a soothing sky-blue and white theme. It opens up to a private balcony that offers breathtaking views of the distant sea and spectacular evening sunsets, making it the perfect sanctuary for relaxation.

Project facts

Location: Thrikunnapuzha, Alappuzha

Plot: 10 cents

Area: 2200 sq ft

Owner: Sreelakshmi

Design: Nature Homes (+91 828154 7642)