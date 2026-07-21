The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase of allotment for engineering admissions, setting July 24 as the deadline for fee payment and completion of admission formalities. Candidates allotted seats must remit the prescribed fee online by 3 pm on July 24.

Those who have secured seats in either the first or second phase of allotment are required to report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process in person by 4 pm on July 24.

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The second-phase allotment can be accessed by logging in to www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates allotted seats can download their allotment memo and candidate data sheet from the portal before 3 pm on July 24. Those receiving a seat for the first time in the second phase must pay the fee specified in the allotment memo.

The CEE has warned that failure to remit the fee within the stipulated deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotment. Candidates allotted a different seat in the second phase must pay the fee difference online if the newly allotted course carries a higher fee. They have also been advised to check with their respective colleges for the admission schedule of individual programmes. The college fee must be paid at the time of reporting for admission.

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Computer Science, Electronics retain top spot

Computer Science and Electronics and Communication remained the most preferred branches among top-ranked candidates in the second phase of allotment. Meanwhile, final cut-off ranks across various branches in government and aided engineering colleges improved by 500 to 3,000 positions over the first phase.

Branch-wise closing ranks in government, aided colleges

CT – Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence): 2,218

EL – Electrical and Computer Engineering: 3,309

CS – Computer Science and Engineering: 3,594

CO – Computer Science (Data Science): 4,624

AH – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 5,743

RA – Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: 9,017

CB – Cyber Physical Systems: 6,865

CG – Computer Science and Design: 8,107

IT – Information Technology: 10,384

EC- Electronics and Communication- 4763

EE – Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 6,834

IE – Industrial Engineering: 6,381

CH – Chemical Engineering: 7,318

AE – Applied Electronics and Instrumentation: 9,347

IC – Instrumentation and Control Engineering: 12,308

ME – Mechanical Engineering: 10,244

PE – Production Engineering: 11,741

CE – Civil Engineering: 11,841