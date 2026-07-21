Engineering admissions: Kerala CEE releases second phase allotment, sets July 24 deadline
Kerala's CEE released its second engineering allotment; fee payment and admission must be completed by 4 pm on July 24, with Computer Science and Electronics remaining popular choices.
Kerala's CEE released its second engineering allotment; fee payment and admission must be completed by 4 pm on July 24, with Computer Science and Electronics remaining popular choices.
Kerala's CEE released its second engineering allotment; fee payment and admission must be completed by 4 pm on July 24, with Computer Science and Electronics remaining popular choices.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase of allotment for engineering admissions, setting July 24 as the deadline for fee payment and completion of admission formalities. Candidates allotted seats must remit the prescribed fee online by 3 pm on July 24.
Those who have secured seats in either the first or second phase of allotment are required to report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process in person by 4 pm on July 24.
The second-phase allotment can be accessed by logging in to www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates allotted seats can download their allotment memo and candidate data sheet from the portal before 3 pm on July 24. Those receiving a seat for the first time in the second phase must pay the fee specified in the allotment memo.
The CEE has warned that failure to remit the fee within the stipulated deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotment. Candidates allotted a different seat in the second phase must pay the fee difference online if the newly allotted course carries a higher fee. They have also been advised to check with their respective colleges for the admission schedule of individual programmes. The college fee must be paid at the time of reporting for admission.
Computer Science, Electronics retain top spot
Computer Science and Electronics and Communication remained the most preferred branches among top-ranked candidates in the second phase of allotment. Meanwhile, final cut-off ranks across various branches in government and aided engineering colleges improved by 500 to 3,000 positions over the first phase.
Branch-wise closing ranks in government, aided colleges
- CT – Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence): 2,218
- EL – Electrical and Computer Engineering: 3,309
- CS – Computer Science and Engineering: 3,594
- CO – Computer Science (Data Science): 4,624
- AH – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 5,743
- RA – Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: 9,017
- CB – Cyber Physical Systems: 6,865
- CG – Computer Science and Design: 8,107
- IT – Information Technology: 10,384
- EC- Electronics and Communication- 4763
- EE – Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 6,834
- IE – Industrial Engineering: 6,381
- CH – Chemical Engineering: 7,318
- AE – Applied Electronics and Instrumentation: 9,347
- IC – Instrumentation and Control Engineering: 12,308
- ME – Mechanical Engineering: 10,244
- PE – Production Engineering: 11,741
- CE – Civil Engineering: 11,841