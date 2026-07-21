Ministers will attend various events including a borewell unit launch, human-wildlife conflict meeting, commemorations, conferences, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Ministers will attend various events including a borewell unit launch, human-wildlife conflict meeting, commemorations, conferences, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Ministers will attend various events including a borewell unit launch, human-wildlife conflict meeting, commemorations, conferences, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.