Kollam: A robot that can fly through the air, dive underwater and move seamlessly across land and water has earned an Indian patent for its young innovator from Kollam.

R S Adarsh (32), a resident of Sree Ragam, Kunnadiyil near Mundakkal, has developed the multi-terrain, multi-utility robot with four modes of mobility.The robot can travel on land at a speed of one metre per second, fly at 80 kmph, move underwater at 2 kmph and cruise on the water surface at 5 kmph. The technology has potential applications in defence, border security, disaster management, search and rescue operations, marine research, environmental monitoring, industrial inspections and scientific research.

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Adarsh and his team are currently working on developing the fourth variant of the robot, which is expected to further enhance its capabilities.

Adarsh, who holds two M.Tech degrees in robotics and automation, and artificial intelligence, has been actively involved in robotics research and development since 2017.He is the founder and chief technology officer of Toboids Automata Private Limited and a recipient of the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial ‘Dare to Dream’ Award.

The company is also working on developing advanced robotic systems, including a humanoid robot capable of communication and odour detection.

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Adarsh is the son of S B Sajeev, a retired executive engineer with the local self-government department, and late N R Reena, a teacher. He is married to Dr Ashwini Prakash.



