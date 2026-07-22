Royal Enfield's premier street culture platform, Hunterhood, is gearing up for its spectacular debut in the coastal hub of Kochi on 8 August 2026. Following massive success in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Shillong, and Lucknow, the festival arrives in Kerala's cultural capital, promising an explosive mix of live music, art, fashion, and action-packed street sports.

Inspired by the versatile character of the Hunter 350—a motorcycle built for urban agility and personal expression—Hunterhood has evolved into a vital community platform. It brings together creatives who live and breathe street culture, from skaters and visual artists to dancers, musicians, and independent designers. Together, they create an ever-evolving, high-octane experience that mirrors the raw energy of urban life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the main festival, a special Hunterhood Community Pre-Jam will kick off in partnership with Loop Skatepark on 6 August 2026. This pre-event is set to bring together local skaters and street culture collectives, building up high-energy momentum for the big weekend.

A powerhouse of sound on the main stage

Music fans are in for a treat as the main stage gathers some of the biggest names in the independent and hip-hop music scene of Kerala. Highlighting the night will be electrifying performances from Tribe Mama Marykali, Ranch x Cliffy, Gabree, MC Couper, Baby Jean, and Dabzee, showcasing the incredible sonic diversity of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fusion of tradition and street beats

The Community Stage will shine a spotlight on fresh local talent, including rapper Ameekha Liyana Ansar, DJ Disco Patrol (Nihel), and the pioneering street culture collective We Are The Boom. To top it off, traditional Chenda Melam percussionists will perform alongside contemporary artists, creating a stunning fusion of Kerala's heritage beats and modern urban street rhythms.

Skateboarding and live visual arts

The rising alternative sports scene of the state takes centre stage with thrilling skateboarding showcases. Featured skaters and groups include Janaki Anand, Sara Anna Gladys, the Fly Squad Skateboarding Community, and the Kovalam Skate Club. Meanwhile, live graffiti, visual art, and interactive installations will be created in real time by celebrated artists including HHArt Spaces, Alan Pappi, Trespassers, Squidworks, Karthika Venugopal, Samridhi Arora, and Om Chopra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interactive sports and custom bikes

Hunterhood invites attendees to do much more than watch. Visitors can get active at specialized experience zones and interactive workshops featuring skimboarding, football, cricket, basketball, and graffiti. For motorcycle enthusiasts, a spectacular showcase of custom Royal Enfield builds will demonstrate unparalleled craftsmanship and style from legendary names like Excellency Customs, JD Customs, Garuda Maschina, Kunwar Customs, and Eimor Customs.

Event details and tickets

The main event takes place on Saturday, 8 August 2026, starting at 3:30 PM at The Grounds, Chakkolas Mill, Ernakulam, Kochi. Tickets are now available for purchase on the District platform.