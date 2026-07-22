Kochi: A 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into an electric post and overturned into a roadside drainage canal at Thuravoor near Angamaly in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Devin, son of Davis, of Puthussery House in Mookkannoor. According to the police, the accident occurred some time after 12 am on Wednesday while Devin was riding from his home towards Manjapra along the Komara–Pulani Road in Thuravoor. He is believed to have lost control of the motorcycle, which rammed into an electric pole before overturning. Denin was thrown into a roadside drain on the right side of the road.

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As the accident occurred late at night on a relatively deserted stretch, it went unnoticed for several hours. The incident came to light only in the early morning when local residents out for a walk spotted him lying motionless in the drain and alerted the authorities.

Residents and police personnel who reached the spot pulled him out of the drain and rushed him to the Angamaly Taluk Hospital with serious injuries at around 7 am. However, despite emergency treatment, he could not be saved.

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Based on the statements of Devin’s maternal uncle, Babu Varghese, Angamaly Police later registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for unnatural death.

The police said preliminary findings indicate that it was a single-vehicle accident in which the motorcycle struck the electric pole before falling into the drain. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to ascertain whether overspeeding or the involvement of any other vehicle contributed to the crash.

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After completing the inquest at the hospital, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. It will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Family members said Devin had returned from Saudi Arabia about five to six months ago, where he had been working as a welder. He is survived by his wife, father Davis, and his mother, who is employed abroad, and a brother. The couple had no children.