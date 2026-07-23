Aithala: The century-old Government LP School building, where hundreds of kids in the area study, is almost in ruins due to apathy from the authorities. Although it was recommended to strengthen the building and turn it into a BUDS school, no action has been taken yet.

The school, which was established in 1896, functioned close to the Ittiyapara-Aithala road. Lots of children were enrolled here in the initial days, as there weren't any other schools in the nearby areas. However, the number of students started dropping when new schools were opened.

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The LP school was finally shut down when the last student, too, got promoted. Although an anganwadi functioned here after that, it was moved to a different location after the roof got damaged. No one cared about the old building anymore, and the yards got covered in wild thickets.

It is not even possible to see the building from the road, as it stands behind a facade of creepers and bushes. Although the walls, which are built using rocks, are still sturdy, the building needs to be torn down and rebuilt with modern facilities. A BUDS school could then be opened in the new building. The land and the building will go into ruins if the Pazhavangadi panchayat doesn't act soon.