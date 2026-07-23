Vadakkancherry: With the water level in the Vazhani dam showing little improvement despite sustained rainfall,the Irrigation Department, aided by the Forest Department, has diverted forest streams into the reservoir to boost inflow.

As part of the annual monsoon exercise, officials redirected streams, including the Kakkumchola, which would otherwise carry rainwater out of the forest catchment instead of into the reservoir.

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The Vazhani dam, which has a full reservoir level of 62.48 metres, recorded a water level of 51.14 metres on Thursday, significantly lower than the 57.22 metres recorded on the corresponding day last year.

Officials attributed the sluggish rise in the reservoir level to a substantial portion of the rainwater bypassing the dam. The diversion operation was carried out under the supervision of P S Salvin, assistant engineer, Vazhani Irrigation Division, and K V Vivek, overseer, who led a team into the forest to channel the Kakkumchola and other streams towards the reservoir.