Kochi: In an unprecedented move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has directly compensated the taxi driver whose vehicle was extensively damaged by CPM workers during a protest outside Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in May.

The driver Shyamraj, a native of Sreekaryam and a CITU office-bearer as well as a CPM worker, was given ₹1.75 via bank transfer to meet the full cost of repairing his taxi. The central agency also reimbursed the repair expenses, beyond insurance coverage, for two other taxis damaged in the same incident.

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The violence occurred on May 27 after ED officials carried out searches at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving his daughter T Veena and financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The ED had hired three local taxis to transport its officers during the operation. As the officials were leaving after completing the searches, CPM workers surrounded the convoy, hurled bricks and vandalised the vehicles.

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Shyamraj’s taxi suffered the worst damage. Its front and rear windshields were smashed, side mirrors were ripped off, the body was extensively damaged and the vehicle was rendered completely unroadworthy.

The attack left the driver in severe financial distress. His vehicle’s fitness certificate had expired just two days before the incident, rendering the insurance policy invalid. Unable to claim insurance or raise the ₹1.75 lakh needed for repairs, he was forced to leave the vehicle at a garage.

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With his taxi off the road, Shyamraj also received repossession notices from a financial institution over outstanding vehicle loan dues of around ₹5 lakh. Having lost his only source of income, he reportedly took up work as a daily-wage painter to support his family.

In the aftermath of the attack, local CPM leaders had publicly promised to bear the repair costs. However, the party later backed away from the commitment after legal advisers reportedly cautioned that paying compensation could be construed in court as an admission of responsibility in the vandalism case.

After learning of Shyamraj’s predicament, ED officials asked him and other drivers to submit the necessary documents and repair estimates.

“Shyamraj has applied for compensation and submitted the bills. Following verification, the agency last week transferred the full amount to his bank account covering the entire repair cost. We have compensated the owners of the two other taxis damaged in the attack for repair expenses not covered by insurance. So the issue is settled now,” a senior ED official told Onmanorama.

The intervention is believed to be the first instance in Kerala of a central investigative agency directly compensating a civilian vehicle owner for losses incurred while providing official transport during the course of its operations.